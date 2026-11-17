Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele warned Nigerians at the World Public Relations Forum in Abuja that lower inflation means slower price increases, not falling prices, as Nigeria's October 2026 headline inflation fell to 14.06 percent, its lowest in six years.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Taiwo Oyedele said on Tuesday that falling inflation does not mean prices of goods and services are coming down, only that they are rising more slowly.

He spoke at the Global Alliance World Public Relations Forum in Abuja. Nigeria's headline inflation rate fell to 14.06 per cent in October 2026 from 14.63 per cent in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The minister described the October figure as the lowest in six years and a direct reflection of the reforms introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Also read Nigeria Inflation Rate Drops to 14.06% in October 2026

Oyedele said the continued high cost of essential commodities, including bread and milk, had fuelled public doubts about declining inflation figures. He stressed the need for better communication of the government's economic reforms. He said falling inflation does not mean the prices of goods and services are falling, but that they are rising more slowly than before. A lower inflation rate does not mean prices are falling.

Goods and services that cost N1,000 a year ago cost about N1,140 today. He said the confusion is understandable and that government must own its part of it. When consumers lose confidence in inflation figures, their expectations can influence market behaviour, as traders and producers increase prices in anticipation of further increases. He said that when people stop believing in numbers, they expect prices to rise, and expectations behave like instructions.

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Traders mark up in advance, producers protect themselves, and the baker and dairy supplier price in that increase because they fear prices will go up, so the increase arrives in higher prices of bread and milk in a self-fulfilling cycle. Food inflation also eased, to 19.13 per cent in October from 19.59 per cent in September. That is still well above the headline rate, so the cost of eating remains the heaviest burden on most families.

On a month-on-month basis, food inflation was negative 0.75 per cent in October, meaning food was cheaper in October than in September on average. Shoppers may notice this in some markets, though not every item or location. The headline monthly rate in October was 0.43 per cent, higher than the 0.06 per cent recorded in September. The yearly rate is falling, but prices rose faster month on month in October.

Regional And State Inflation Rates

Inflation is not the same everywhere. Urban inflation was 14.84 per cent in October, against 12.17 per cent in rural areas. By state, Imo recorded the highest annual rate at 28.66 per cent, followed by Enugu at 22.81 per cent and Kaduna at 21.55 per cent. Families in those states feel far more pressure than the national figure suggests.

Lower inflation does not raise anyone's pay. Workers whose incomes have not moved with past years of price increases are still stretched, and the slower pace only reduces how fast the gap widens. Retirees and anyone living on a fixed amount cannot adjust their income when prices rise. Even at 14.06 per cent, their money buys less each year.

Oyedele argued that government communication must acknowledge the economic realities confronting households while explaining improvements in macroeconomic indicators. He said an improving indicator does not mean a struggling family's experience is untrue, just as a struggling family's experience does not make an improving indicator false. Responsible communication must make room for both, which is how progress is explained without appearing indifferent to hardship.

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Economic Narratives And Public Perception

He also blamed misinformation and distorted public narratives for undermining the government's tax reforms, saying some commentators and analysts misrepresented provisions designed to protect small businesses and exempt low-income earners. Beyond economic policies, the minister identified what he described as the narrative cost of negative perceptions about Nigeria. He warned that repeated claims portraying the country as a failed or unsafe investment destination could have serious economic consequences.

He said Nigerians must desist from narratives such as Nigeria is finished, Nigeria is a scam and Nigeria happened to me. Such lines may begin in genuine frustration, and citizens have every right to expose government failure and demand accountability. But when repeated carelessly, they become a lens through which every development is judged, and they reach global investors pricing risk and young people deciding whether to build their future at home or abroad.

Nigeria Foreign Policy And Security

Earlier in her speech, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu called for stronger diplomatic relations between Nigeria, members of the Economic Community of West African States and neighbouring Sahel countries to protect cross-border trade and tackle shared security challenges. She warned that strained relations between neighbouring countries could undermine longstanding economic, social and cultural ties, stressing the need for sustained dialogue and cooperation regardless of political differences between governments.

She said Nigeria values dialogue with fellow ECOWAS members and Sahel neighbours because there are practical matters to address together, from keeping trade routes open to protecting communities that face common security threats. On Africa's position in global affairs, she said the continent must move beyond being a subject of international discussions to actively influencing decisions affecting its people and institutions.

Explaining the Tinubu administration's foreign policy direction, she said its four pillars of democracy, development, demography and diaspora must translate into measurable benefits for Nigerians, particularly young people and communities. She also warned against the potential consequences of misinformation and disinformation on diplomatic relations. Banks and policymakers set interest rates with inflation in mind.

If the downward trend holds, pressure on lending rates could ease over time, which would help people and firms that borrow, though that depends on decisions by the Central Bank of Nigeria and is not guaranteed. Households should treat the improvement with caution until more months confirm it.