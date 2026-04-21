Infinix and Pininfarina Forge Strategic Partnership to Redefine Premium Smartphone Design

Infinix has partnered with the iconic Italian design firm Pininfarina to craft the upcoming NOTE 60 Ultra, aiming to merge legendary design aesthetics with cutting-edge mobile technology for a new era of flagship devices.

In a transformative move that promises to redefine the aesthetic standards of the mobile industry, Infinix has officially announced a landmark strategic partnership with the legendary Italian design house, Pininfarina . Revealed during the prestigious Business of Design Week 2025, this collaboration signifies a major leap for Infinix as it aims to elevate its presence in the premium smartphone market.

Pininfarina, a name synonymous with automotive masterpieces and iconic industrial design for over 95 years, brings its rich heritage of elegance, precision, and performance to the tech sector. This alliance is set to debut with the upcoming Infinix NOTE 60 Ultra, a flagship device that is expected to fuse high-performance mobile technology with the timeless design language that has defined world-famous vehicles like the Ferrari Testarossa and the Alfa Romeo Spider. This partnership arrives at a pivotal moment for Infinix, which has been experiencing a rapid global ascent, underscored by significant growth in market share and shipment volumes across Southeast Asia and beyond. By integrating Pininfarina’s design philosophy into their product development cycle, Infinix is actively pursuing a strategy of premiumization. The collaboration is not merely about visual updates; it is a fundamental shift in how the company approaches industrial design. Tony Zhao, CEO of Infinix, emphasized that this move serves as a cornerstone for future product aesthetics, ensuring that upcoming devices are not only technologically superior but also iconic in form and function. The synergy between Infinix’s rapid innovation cycle and Pininfarina’s century-long legacy in aesthetics is expected to challenge established luxury mobile brands. Fabio Calorio, the Senior Vice President of Brand at Pininfarina, highlighted that the project serves as a bridge between Italian design excellence and modern consumer technology. The design principles employed for the NOTE 60 Ultra will focus on the harmony between beauty and high-performance utility, aiming to evoke an emotional response from users. As Pininfarina continues its global evolution—spanning architecture, luxury lifestyle, and nautical design—this partnership marks a strategic entry into the mobile world, where they hope to leave a lasting impact. For Infinix, this is more than just a collaboration; it is a commitment to providing a sophisticated, design-driven user experience that differentiates them in an increasingly crowded global market. As anticipation builds for the official release of the NOTE 60 Ultra, industry observers are closely watching how this marriage of Italian artistry and rapid mobile innovation will reshape user expectations for premium hardware. Since its inception in 2013, Infinix has cultivated a reputation for bold, performance-oriented technology. With a presence in over 70 countries, the company is now rapidly expanding its ecosystem to include smart wearables, laptops, and IoT devices. Meanwhile, Pininfarina remains a global design powerhouse, having managed over 1,450 automotive projects and 750 industrial design ventures throughout its storied history. This collaboration represents the convergence of two distinct yet complementary worlds. As both organizations gear up to unveil the full scope of their work on the NOTE 60 Ultra, the tech community remains eager to see how the distinctive curves and material choices characteristic of the Pininfarina brand will manifest in a handheld mobile device





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Infinix Pininfarina Smartphone Design NOTE 60 Ultra Premium Technology

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