FIFA president Gianni Infantino says Nigeria has the resources, passion and will to host the World Cup but must invest heavily in stadiums, hotels, airports and transportation. He announced 1.5 billion dollars in African football investment and received backing for his re-election bid.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said Nigeria could host the World Cup in the future if the country invests in critical infrastructure such as stadiums, hotels, airports and transportation.

He spoke in a television interview with Arise TV. Infantino, who is seeking a third term as FIFA president, said Nigeria's current facilities are not yet adequate for a competition of the World Cup's magnitude. He added that the country can host the tournament later if it improves key areas. He said the key to hosting a World Cup is infrastructure, including stadiums, hotels, airports and transportation.

Also read Nigeria not ready to host World Cup, future bid possible

Infantino Highlights Infrastructure Investment Needs

He added that this is where investment is really necessary. Infantino said Nigeria has the resources, the passion and the will to move ahead. He noted that he visited ongoing projects, including a national training centre under construction in Abuja, which could support Nigeria's ambition. He also visited the remodelled Warri City Stadium and described it as a significant investment in football development.

He called it a very nice stadium, small but very nice. Stadium projects in Kaduna, Enugu and Lagos are also undergoing renovation. The National Sports Commission has outlined plans for a major upgrade of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium and other sports facilities across the country. On FIFA's investment in African football, Infantino announced plans to invest 25 million dollars in each African country.

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FIFA Pledges Billions for African Football Growth

He said the investments would total more than 1.5 billion dollars over four years. The funding will support technical centres, stadiums, competitions and youth programmes. Infantino said the investments would give every African country a chance to compete and help narrow the gap with richer nations. Infantino was in Nigeria over the weekend.

He inspected the Warri City Stadium before attending the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja. At the assembly, Nigeria and other African football stakeholders backed Infantino's bid for re-election. Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas represented President Bola Tinubu and conveyed Nigeria's endorsement. Abbas said Nigeria firmly endorses Gianni Infantino for re-election as President of FIFA.

He added that Nigeria has full support and appealed to all African countries, through their football associations, to stand firm, remain united and continue to back him. CAF president Patrice Motsepe also reaffirmed the continental body's support for Infantino's re-election. He cited Infantino's commitment to African football over the past five years. Motsepe said the 54 member associations under CAF were united behind the FIFA president.

He said he had experienced Infantino's deep commitment and told him: Gianni, you have our support among the 54 member associations of CAF. Infantino pledged to maintain his commitment to developing football in Africa. He said the continent would continue to have FIFA's support.

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He said: You will always find in me and in FIFA a trusted partner, a trusted brother, to make sure that the dreams that we all have, the dreams that these children have in Abuja, in Cape Town, in Cairo, everywhere in Africa, can become reality. Two challengers, Philippe Diallo of France and Kozo Tashima of Japan, have been confirmed by FIFA to run against Infantino. The FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco.