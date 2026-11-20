FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited Warri on Friday to inspect the ongoing remodel of Warri City Stadium, praising Delta State's investment in sports infrastructure and Nigeria's football heritage.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday inspected the ongoing remodel of Warri City Stadium in Delta State, Nigeria, and praised the state government's investment in the facility.

He described the transformation as a significant commitment to football development and expressed optimism about its potential to host major football events. Infantino was accompanied by FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafström. They arrived at Osubi Airport and were received by Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori before proceeding to the stadium for the inspection, which was not a commissioning as some media had reported. The visit followed confusion earlier in the week when news broke that Infantino would commission the stadium.

Also read FIFA President Infantino Visits Warri Stadium, Pledges Support For Nigerian Football

Governor Oborevwori was said to be surprised by the news and dispatched the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, to the complex on Tuesday evening. After inspecting the stadium, Aniagwu said the complex was not ready for commissioning, but noted that work on its rehabilitation and upgrade was near completion. An official of the Delta Sports Commission also said no top official of the commission was aware of the FIFA president's visit.

Soon after The Guardian reported the story, the man behind the ambush attempt to commission the uncompleted complex changed his plan to a mere inspection by the visiting FIFA President. In 2009, Warri Stadium was denied the opportunity of hosting the World Youth Championships, held across selected Nigerian cities.

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History Of Warri Stadium

A visiting FIFA delegation led by former vice president Jack Warner refused to approve the stadium for the tournament, saying the complex hurriedly built by a Delta Sports Commission official did not meet requirements. Other governments could not fix the stadium until Governor Oborevwori came into power. Determined to leave a lasting legacy, Oborevwori embarked on a total reconstruction of Warri Stadium and other facilities within the complex. The job is yet to be completed.

During the inspection, Infantino commended Governor Oborevwori and the Delta State Government for their investment. He said he was delighted by the atmosphere and enthusiasm surrounding football in Delta State, noting that Nigeria, particularly Delta, has a special place in the global football community because of its rich reservoir of talent and passion for the game.

Infantino praised the recent triumph of Nigeria's U-17 women's national team at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, describing the achievement as a source of pride not only for Nigeria but also for Africa and the global football community. He described the investment in Warri City Stadium as fantastic, noting that modern sporting infrastructure is essential to nurturing talent, expanding participation, and creating opportunities for future generations of footballers.

Infantino Praises Stadium Investment

Expressing personal excitement about the facility, Infantino said he looked forward to returning to the stadium to play football once the remaining work is completed. He paid tribute to Nigeria's rich football heritage, acknowledging the contribution of Nigerian football legends and players to the global game. He observed that some of the world's finest footballers have emerged from Nigeria, including Delta State, underscoring the state's importance to the country's football history.

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He also expressed confidence in the state's potential to shape the future of football. I feel so much the love of Africa, the love of Nigeria. I am very happy to be here. You can always count on FIFA.

We are not just your partners; we are your family members, Infantino said. Governor Oborevwori, in his remarks, expressed delight at hosting the FIFA President and Secretary-General, describing their visit as a significant endorsement of the state's investment in sports infrastructure and a validation of his administration's commitment to sports development. He expressed appreciation to Warri's football enthusiasts and assured them of exciting future developments for the city.

Sports Facilities Inaugurated

Earlier, Infantino inaugurated the Hussey College Sports Complex in Warri, a facility donated by the Brownhill Foundation with support from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), as part of efforts to promote grassroots sports development and nurture emerging talents in Delta State. He also inaugurated some other sports facilities in Warri.

Welcoming the FIFA President, Governor Oborevwori, and other distinguished guests, former Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Melvin Pinnick described Infantino as one of the most loved FIFA presidents, citing his passion for sports development, education, and grassroots football. The ceremony attracted dignitaries including the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Owhotemu II; the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom, Kingsley Emakpo Orereh (Igbi II); Morris Ogheneochuko; top government officials; and old students of the college.