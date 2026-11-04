INEC Warri South Delineation Dispute Collapses After Asaba Protest

Political negotiations over electoral ward delineation in Warri South have failed after Urhobo and Itsekiri residents protested INEC's new ward list at the Asaba office, demanding a review.

Political negotiations regarding alleged irregularities in the delineation of electoral wards in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State have collapsed. The breakdown occurred following a protest by more than 500 Urhobo and Itsekiri residents at the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) office in Asaba on Wednesday.

Protesters Reject Fictitious Ward Entries

The protesters accused INEC of introducing fictitious names, unfamiliar ward identities, and questionable polling units into the electoral structure of the local government area. They argued that these changes could undermine the political representation of their respective communities and demanded a complete review of the delineation exercise.

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Residents insisted that the electoral structure must reflect the genuine ancestral settlements and interests of the different ethnic groups in Warri South. Samuel Meyiwa, an Itsekiri leader addressing the crowd, expressed disappointment that the latest list released by INEC allegedly failed to reflect the understanding reached during previous stakeholder meetings.

Breach of Previous Stakeholder Agreement

Meyiwa stated that communities had previously agreed to pursue a political solution to the disagreement following meetings involving stakeholders at the office of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources. He questioned why the commission's subsequent list contained entries that the communities considered unfamiliar and lacking verifiable ancestral connections to the affected areas.

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According to Meyiwa, stakeholders had agreed that fictitious names and addresses allegedly introduced into the electoral records of Warri South would be removed. He asked what had happened to the agreement they reached when INEC released another list containing strange names. He stressed that the protest was not intended to generate hostility between the Itsekiri and other ethnic groups but to demand fairness and compliance with the understanding reached by stakeholders.

Urhobo Representative Challenges New Wards

Similarly, the Urhobo representative, Eforele Marcus, accused the electoral commission of introducing unfamiliar ward names and altering the existing electoral structure. Marcus argued that the different ethnic groups in Warri South had distinct ancestral settlements, which should be properly reflected in the delineation of electoral wards to ensure fair representation.

Marcus said he had never heard of some of the ward names before and that they were strange to the people of Warri South. He also questioned the creation of additional wards and polling units, alleging that the exercise had altered existing arrangements among communities in the local government area. He demanded that INEC correct what they considered errors in the delineation process and restore a fair electoral structure.

REC Requests Written Position Paper

Responding to the protesters, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Delta State, Sir Etekamba Udo Umoren, acknowledged their right to peaceful protest but urged them to avoid violence. He asked the protesters to submit their grievances in writing through their leaders, explaining that a comprehensive position paper would enable his office to properly document their complaints.

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Umoren explained that the document needed to explain the circumstances surrounding the dispute, previous engagements with the commission, areas where the protesters believed INEC had failed to act, and the specific remedies they were demanding. He noted that he could not recall all the messages on the placards and that a written submission was necessary for forwarding to INEC's national headquarters in Abuja.

Call for Lawful Resolution Process

The REC assured the protesters that his office was open to receiving their complaints and that the documents would be forwarded to the commission's national headquarters for consideration and necessary action. While acknowledging their right to express their grievances, Umoren warned against resorting to violence, stressing that the dispute should be pursued through peaceful and lawful means.

He emphasized that violence was not the solution and advised the crowd to pursue their demands peacefully. Umoren concluded by stating that throwing stones into the market is dangerous when one does not know who is inside, reiterating the need for calm and structured dialogue to resolve the electoral delineation issues in Warri South.