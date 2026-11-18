The Independent National Electoral Commission insists independent result tabulation must support statutory processes for the 2027 general elections, not replace them.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has firmly stated that independent election results tabulation must serve as a complementary tool rather than a replacement for the official statutory collation process ahead of the 2027 general elections. This directive was issued on Tuesday in Abuja during a stakeholders' roundtable event organized by Yiaga Africa, which aimed to develop a comprehensive Code of Conduct for Independent Election Results Tabulation.

Statutory Authority and Transparency

The commission explicitly warned that unofficial projections and privately aggregated figures must never be presented or communicated as officially declared election results. Amupitan, represented at the event by the commission's Director of Information and Communication Technology Bayo Boyode, emphasized that the proposed code would strengthen electoral transparency, promote responsible information management, and reinforce public confidence in election outcomes. He stressed that the commission remained the only constitutionally recognized authority responsible for declaring election results, noting that independent verification should complement electoral accountability without creating competing centers of statutory authority.

Also read INEC Pledges to Preserve IReV Metadata for 2027 Elections Amid Transparency Concerns

Clarifying Legal Transmission Procedures

Former INEC National Commissioner and spokesperson Festus Okoye called on the commission to clearly explain the legal framework governing electronic transmission of results and the specific functions of the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) to Nigerians ahead of the elections. Okoye highlighted the necessity of distinguishing between the electronic upload of polling unit results to the IReV portal, which is governed by Section 60(3) of the Electoral Act, and the transmission of results to the next level of collation under Section 60(5).

Okoye explained that Section 155 of the Act defines transmission as either manual or electronic, leaving the procedure determination to INEC. He noted that currently, the electoral management body transmits results manually, meaning presiding officers take the EC8A form captured at the polling unit level to the 8,038 registration areas. In cases of discrepancies or complaints by political parties, collation officers are expected to verify results using the EC8A forms and physical devices deployed at polling units.

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Stakeholder Concerns and AI Risks

Dr. Hussaini Abdu, Chairman of the Board of Yiaga Africa, said the initiative was necessitated by growing interest among citizens and organizations in independent election results tabulation. While acknowledging that parallel vote tabulation could strengthen electoral accountability and help verify results declared by INEC, he warned that the proliferation of organizations adopting different methodologies could create opportunities for abuse.

Abdu expressed concern that in the age of AI and diverse approaches, conflicting data could have devastating implications for national security, the integrity of the electoral commission, and public trust. In his keynote address, Olusegun Adeniyi, Chairman of the Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers, said the 2027 elections require a voluntary code addressing methodology, sampling, artificial intelligence, and electoral violence. Adeniyi emphasized that transparency in independent results tabulation is essential to preventing conflicting figures from creating confusion and undermining the electoral process.