INEC will conduct a mock accreditation exercise on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in two polling units in each of 8,838 registration areas nationwide, 17,676 polling units in total, to test BVAS and result uploads ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission will hold a mock accreditation exercise on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The exercise will take place in two selected polling units in each of the 8,838 Registration Areas nationwide, covering 17,676 polling units in total. The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo State, Obo Effanga, urged political parties and other stakeholders in Edo to mobilise residents for the exercise. He spoke at a stakeholders meeting in Benin on Friday, saying public participation would help the commission assess its election preparations.

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Simulating Bimodal Voter Accreditation System

In Yobe State, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Maaji, disclosed the exercise at a press briefing at the INEC State Headquarters in Damaturu. He said the simulation will test the operational readiness of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, accreditation procedures, and electronic result uploads. Effanga said the exercise would simulate voter accreditation, voting, counting and recording of votes, as well as the uploading of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal.

From 8:30 to 2:30, we will have the accreditation and voting, and then after that we sort the votes, we count the votes, we record the results in the result sheet, he said. Yes, we have ballot papers; people will vote, but they will not be voting for real political parties that we know. So we will not be having logos of political parties, Effanga added.

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No Actual Votes Cast During Simulation

Maaji stressed that no actual votes will be cast for any candidate or party during the exercise. Stakeholders may observe the exercise without special accreditation, but anyone wishing to participate as a voter must present a Permanent Voter Card. Maaji urged voters in the selected polling units listed on INEC platforms and at Local Government Area offices to turn out with their PVCs.

National Commissioner Rhoda Gumus urged residents to turn out in large numbers, warning that poor participation could undermine the exercise. She said INEC personnel assigned to the exercise had been trained and were expected to perform their duties effectively. Maaji explained that the technical simulation will allow INEC to identify and resolve operational or network gaps ahead of the 2027 general election. He warned that any official found engaging in misconduct or partisanship will face severe disciplinary action.

Ongoing PVC Collection Across Yobe State

Speaking on PVC collection, Maaji said the collection is ongoing at all 17 INEC LGA offices in Yobe. He urged cardholders who have not collected their PVCs, especially women, youths, and Persons with Disabilities, to do so. He also reminded the public that collection is strictly personal and that collecting or using another persons PVC is prohibited.

He said INEC is using radio, television, and community outreach in local languages to educate citizens on voting procedures, ballot secrecy, and the dangers of vote buying. He urged the public and media to verify all electoral information through official INEC channels before sharing it, warning that misinformation threatens electoral peace. On security, the REC said INEC is collaborating with security agencies through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security to protect personnel, materials, and voters.

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He said INEC is engaging traditional rulers, religious leaders, political parties, civil society organisations, and the NYSC to promote peaceful participation. He called on the media to help publicise Saturdays mock exercise, encourage PVC collection, verify reports with the INEC Public Affairs Office, and promote peace advocacy over sensationalism. The Chairman of the Edo State Inter-Party Advisory Council, Bishop Akhalamhe, pledged the councils support and urged the commission to maintain regular engagement with the body.