The Bishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria calls for electoral neutrality in Kaduna. Governor Sani details state progress while Makinde outlines his presidential agenda for the 2027 general elections.

The Bishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Bishop James Hayab, has issued a stern directive to the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) to guarantee absolute neutrality, fairness, and transparency in the conduct of the 2027 general elections. Speaking at a major religious gathering in Kaduna, he emphasized that the integrity of the electoral process is paramount to ensuring that the genuine will of Nigerian voters prevails in the upcoming political cycle.

INEC Must Protect Electoral Integrity

Hayab made these calls during the annual Baptist Day celebration held at the Albarka Fellowship Baptist Church in Kaduna. He urged the electoral body to provide a level playing field for all political parties and candidates, regardless of their affiliations. The cleric warned the commission strictly against yielding to any external pressure or influence that could undermine public confidence in the election results. He insisted that INEC must guarantee a fair contest where every vote counts and the choices of voters are fully respected.

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Call for Political and Religious Accountability

Addressing the broader political culture, the cleric cautioned politicians against disrespecting the sanctity of religious altars while seeking political support. He urged them to respect the beliefs, traditions, and values of the religious institutions they visit. Furthermore, Hayab challenged politicians to match their campaign promises with their actions in public office. He stressed that true leadership should be measured by integrity, accountability, and dedicated service to the people, rather than mere rhetorical commitments.

Reset Nigeria Agenda Focuses on Four Pillars

Abiodun Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State and presidential candidate for the Renewed Hope Party, used the platform to highlight his recent unveiling of a presidential manifesto titled Reset Nigeria. He tagged the agenda as a necessary reset and a new approach to governance aimed at translating Nigeria's human and natural resources into better living conditions for citizens. Makinde stated that his campaign is built on four core pillars: economic growth, security, education, and socio-political reforms.

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Gov Sani Highlights Kaduna Unity and Development

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, also delivered a keynote address, highlighting his administration's achievements over the past three years. He particularly emphasized efforts to promote unity, inclusion, and equitable development within the state. Sani declared that his government is committed to bringing residents together across ethnic and religious divides, ensuring everyone enjoys the benefits of democracy without discrimination. He noted that his governance approach recognizes every citizen as an equal stakeholder in the state's development, regardless of their background or political affiliation.

Kaduna State Pledges Strong Electoral Support

During his remarks, Governor Sani declared that Kaduna State was prepared to deliver 80 per cent of its votes to the President of the All Progressives Congress. He clarified that the remaining 20 per cent could go to other political parties, adding that the state remained fully committed to democratic competition. The Baptist Day celebration attracted religious leaders, political figures, and members of the Baptist community from across Kaduna State, underscoring the event's significance as a hub for political and social discourse ahead of the 2027 polls.