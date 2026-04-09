INEC Transfers Osun REC Dr. Mutiu Agboke to Ondo Ahead of Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassigned Dr. Mutiu Agboke from his role as Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State to Ondo State, just months before the upcoming governorship election. This routine reshuffling is aimed at strengthening election preparations and ensuring neutrality.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has reassigned Dr. Mutiu Agboke, formerly the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State, to Ondo State, a move occurring just months before the upcoming governorship election. This reassignment was confirmed by Dr. Agboke himself in a communication shared on Wednesday, signaling a significant shift in the electoral landscape as Ondo gears up for its gubernatorial contest.

The timing of this transfer is particularly noteworthy, given the advanced preparations already underway for the Ondo governorship poll. The change in leadership at this critical juncture is bound to influence the ongoing processes. \In his official statement, Dr. Agboke expressed his gratitude and farewell to the people of Osun State. He wrote, “Good evening all. I have been transferred to Ondo State. I thank you most sincerely for the support given to me throughout my stay here in Osun state. May God Almighty support you all as well.” His departure from Osun comes after a period of intense engagement and outreach across the state. During his tenure, he was actively involved in fostering voter awareness and facilitating peaceful participation in the electoral process. Dr. Agboke had recently conducted a series of meetings with political stakeholders across all 30 local government areas of Osun, focusing on crucial aspects of voter education and promoting a non-violent electoral environment in anticipation of the August 15, 2026 governorship election. His efforts in Osun were widely recognized, and his transfer to Ondo suggests INEC's strategic deployment of experienced personnel in preparation for another pivotal electoral process. This move is significant as it demonstrates INEC's commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent election in Ondo State. \This administrative reshuffling is viewed as a routine measure undertaken by INEC to bolster its electoral preparations and uphold impartiality during major elections. Such transfers are a common practice within INEC, designed to strengthen the operational effectiveness of the commission and maintain public confidence in the integrity of the electoral process. The goal is to ensure that electoral officials are not perceived to be unduly influenced by local political dynamics and that the commission maintains its neutrality. The reassignment of Dr. Agboke underscores INEC's proactive approach to election management, aiming to provide a level playing field for all political parties and candidates in the upcoming Ondo governorship election. This move will allow for a fresh perspective and help mitigate potential biases in the election process. It is important to remember that these transfers are often a standard practice within the commission and demonstrate INEC's commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and credible election in Ondo State





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