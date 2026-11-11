INEC to Await Certified Court File Before Acting on ADC Judgment

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission will not enforce the Federal High Court ruling that nullified the African Democratic Congress leadership until it receives a certified true copy of the judgment. The decision follows a legal challenge by former ADC deputy chairman.

On Wednesday, Mohammed Haruna, INEC's National Commissioner‑Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, announced that the Commission would not act on the Federal High Court ruling that invalidated the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leadership led by Senator David Mark. Haruna said INEC would wait for a certified true copy of the judgment before making any decision.

How the Court Ruling Reverses ADC Leadership

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on November 5, issued a judgment that nullified the emergence of the Mark‑led ADC leadership. Justice Peter Lifu declared that decisions taken under that leadership, including the nomination of former Vice‑President Atiku Abubakar as the party's 2027 presidential candidate, were invalid.

Also read Former Osun Govt Aregbesola Urges INEC to Maintain ADC Leadership Records Amid Legal Dispute

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, former Deputy National Chairman of the ADC, who challenged the legitimacy of the Mark‑led structure. The ADC has rejected the court's decision, filed an appeal, and requested a stay of execution, urging INEC not to act while the appeal is pending.

INEC's Review Process and Need for Certified Copy

Haruna explained that INEC's legal department will first examine the judgment. The department will then advise a committee chaired by a national commissioner, which will recommend next steps to the Commission. "We can't rush the courts, but we do our own part," Haruna said, noting that the Commission had already requested the document but cannot compel the court to issue it immediately.

Advertisement

He added that the judgment was delivered toward the end of the previous week and that internal review will commence only after receipt of the certified true copy. Until that point, INEC has no authority to enforce the court's ruling or to mandate any changes within the ADC.

Implications for the ADC and Upcoming Elections

If INEC upholds the court's decision, the ADC's current leadership structure and the selection of Atiku Abubakar as a presidential candidate for 2027 would be subject to scrutiny. The party's appeal could delay any immediate regulatory action, allowing the ADC to maintain its current operations pending judicial review.

For Nigerian voters, the outcome will affect the ideological direction of the ADC and its representation in the 2027 electoral cycle. INEC's stance emphasises the importance of a certified legal document before any enforcement, underscoring procedural safeguards in Nigeria's electoral framework.

Next Steps and Legal Timelines

The ADC has filed a stay application, which, if granted, would postpone INEC's responsibility to act until the appellate court decides. INEC's legal team will monitor the appeal's progress and adjust its internal procedures accordingly.

Advertisement

Both parties now await the outcome of the appellate process, with the Nigerian public observing whether the court's decision will ultimately reshape one of the country's major political parties.