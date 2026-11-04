INEC Targets Removal of 1.5 Million Irregular Voter Registrations Ahead of 2027 Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission identifies 1.5 million flawed registrations for removal from the voter register before the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has identified approximately 1.5 million voter registrations containing irregularities that require removal from the national register. This action is part of a broader strategy to enhance the credibility of the electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Commission Purges Flawed Voter Data

Prof Joash Amupitan disclosed these findings during a courtesy visit at the Commission headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday. He stated that technology-enabled verification processes helped pinpoint the specific registrations targeted for deletion. The Commission currently holds approximately 103 million registered voters, with young Nigerians aged 18 to 34 comprising nearly 29 percent of the electorate.

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Final Register Publication Timeline

Amupitan confirmed that the Commission is undertaking a comprehensive cleaning exercise through the claims and objections process. The final verified voter register is scheduled for publication on December 15, 2026. Meanwhile, the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards continues across the country to ensure accessibility for eligible citizens.

Technological Systems And Security Measures

The Chairman outlined plans to strengthen the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and the INEC Result Viewing Portal. A mock accreditation and election exercise will be conducted to test these technologies and identify potential challenges. This simulation aims to build public confidence in the integrity of the upcoming polls.

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Addressing Disinformation And Foreign Manipulation

Amupitan warned that misinformation and artificial intelligence misuse pose significant threats to electoral integrity. He called for stronger collaboration with international partners to counter coordinated online campaigns. The Commission is working with security agencies to develop preventive measures against electoral violence in vulnerable areas.

United Nations Support For Peaceful Elections

Mr Leonardo Santos Simao assured the Commission of United Nations support while emphasizing that peace must prevail during the electoral process. He noted that successful elections in Nigeria would inspire other West African nations and contribute to regional stability. The UN will maintain a presence to encourage positive conduct without engaging in formal observation.