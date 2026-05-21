INEC Suspends Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration Exercise in Ekiti and Osun Ahead of Governorship Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended its ongoing nationwide continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in Ekiti and Osun ahead of the governorship elections in both states. The suspension is in line with section 9 (6) of the Electoral Act 2022, which stipulates that the registration of voters, updating and revision of the voters’ register shall stop not later than 90 days before any election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has suspended its ongoing nationwide continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in Ekiti and Osun ahead of the governorship elections in both states.

According to NAN, INEC made the announcement in an official data issued on Thursday in Abuja for week one of phase III of the nationwide exercise. The suspension is in line with section 9 (6) of the Electoral Act 2022, which stipulates that the registration of voters, updating and revision of the voters’ register shall stop not later than 90 days before any election.

The data, which captures registration statistics as of May 15, reveals that a total of 149,833 citizens successfully completed their registration across the country during the first week of the current phase. Of this figure, 94,361 voters completed their pre-registration online, while 55,472 opted for physical registration. A review of the state performance shows that Kano state recorded the highest number of total registrants in week one, with 13,569 individuals representing 9.06 per cent of the national total.

This was closely followed by Sokoto state with 9,639 representing 6.43 per cent of the total number of the new registrants and Lagos with 9,206 representing 6.14 per cent. Conversely, Ebonyi recorded the lowest turnout for the week with only 601 registrants representing 0.40 per cent, followed by Akwa Ibom with 976 representing 0.65 per cent.

Demographic indicators from the week-one report shows that youth between the ages of 18 and 34 dominated the exercise, accounting for 106,836 registrants, representing 71.30 per cent of the total turnout. While the middle-aged citizens between 35 and 49 years old accounted for 30,219, representing 20.17 percent of the total number, the elderly between 50 and 69 years recorded 11,617 registrants representing 7.75 percent of the total number.

The gender distribution showed a higher turnout among women, with females at 78,317 making up 52.27 percent of the total registrants compared to males, who accounted for 71,516 representing 47.73 percent. In terms of occupational distribution, students led the registration with 36,676 registrants, making up 24.48 percent of the weekly total.

This is followed by business owners and housewives accounting for 31,365 , representing 20.93 percent and 28,191 showing 18.81 per cent respectively, while farmers and fishermen constituted 7,914 making up 18.63 percent. The commission also recorded a total of 2,759 persons with disabilities (PWDs) who completed their registration within the week. INEC urged eligible citizens in the non-affected states to utilize its online portals or visit designated physical registration centres to register before the phase concludes





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

INEC Continuous Voter Registration Governorship Elections Akwa Ibom Ebonyi Kano Sokoto Lagos Students Business Owners Housewives Farmers Fishermen Disabilities Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INEC Chairman Assures Votes in Ekiti State Will Count, Praises Election PreparationsThe Chairman of INEC, Prof. Josh Amupitan, has reassured voters in Ekiti State that every valid vote in the upcoming governorship election will count. He also praised INEC's election preparations, highlighting that 30 days before the election, the register of voters must be published and presented to political parties. Prof. Amupitan stated that the number of registered voters in Ekiti has risen significantly, and INEC aims to have a credible and reliable register for the election. He also warned against vote buying and vote trading as serious threats to Nigeria's democracy.

Read more »

INEC Chairman Assures of Free, Fair Governorship Election in Ekiti StateThe Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Joash Ojo Amupitan, has assured political parties and voters in Ekiti State that the commission will conduct a free and fair governorship election on June 20, 2026, declaring that vote trading will not be allowed during the poll. The commission has updated its voters register for Ekiti State, which now stands at approximately 1,059,660 voters after completing the Continuous Voter Registration exercise. The commission has completed seven out of the nine major activities contained in the election timetable, with the remaining activities including the end of campaigns on June 18 and the conduct of the governorship election on June 20, 2026. The INEC chairman emphasized the importance of the updated voters register, stating that its accuracy, completeness, and integrity are paramount to ensuring that every eligible voters voice is heard. The commission has intensified preparations for the election through engagements with security agencies, political parties, traditional institutions, civil society groups, and the media. The Chairman also announced that political parties will sign a peace accord on Thursday as part of efforts to ensure peaceful campaigns and issue-based politicking ahead of the election. He warned against vote buying and vote trading, describing them as criminal offences under the Electoral Act.

Read more »

INEC Announces 1,059,360 Registered Voters For Ekiti Gov ElectionIt, however, warned political parties participating in the election to refrain from vote buying and other forms of electoral inducement.

Read more »

Ekiti 2026: INEC boss, Amupitan, IGP Disu, others present as 13 political parties sign peace accordIn anticipation of the governorship election scheduled for June 20, 2026, in Ekiti State, 13 political parties involved in the election signed a

Read more »