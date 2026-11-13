INEC Sets November 28 Mock Accreditation for 2027 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission announces a nationwide mock accreditation exercise on November 28, 2026, to test electronic systems before the 2027 polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has officially scheduled a comprehensive mock accreditation exercise for November 28, 2026. This nationwide simulation aims to rigorously test the effectiveness of its accreditation and electronic result transmission systems ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mock Exercise Details and Objectives

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan announced this critical operational step during a high-level dialogue at Chatham House in London. The event was organized in partnership with the Kimpact Development Initiative under the theme regarding Nigeria's democratic trajectory beyond the ballot. The chairman confirmed that the upcoming exercise will simulate a presidential election across all states of the federation to verify system readiness.

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Addressing Technical Challenges from 2023

The commission is implementing these measures to directly address technical challenges experienced during the 2023 general elections. Joash Amupitan stated that the goal is to strengthen the credibility of the 2027 polls by ensuring both accreditation and electronic result transmission functions correctly. He emphasized that verifying these systems is essential for maintaining public trust in the electoral process.

Hardware Upgrades and Storage Solutions

To improve reliability, INEC has procured extra devices and reduced the maximum number of voters assigned to each BVAS machine from 1,250 to 850. Polling units with more than 850 registered voters will now be provided with multiple devices to handle the load efficiently. Additionally, the commission is constructing climate-controlled storage facilities in all states to prevent device malfunctions caused by extreme heat.

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Electronic Result Transmission Safeguards

On the matter of electronic result transmission, the commission introduced technical safeguards to prevent inaccurate results from being uploaded to the Result Viewing Portal. These safeguards specifically target figures reflecting over-voting to ensure data integrity. A post-2023 audit revealed that the most significant failures in result management occurred at collation centres rather than polling units.

Budget Status and Election Timeline

Joash Amupitan confirmed that INEC received a substantial portion of its 2027 election budget but is awaiting the outstanding balance. This remaining funding will support the recruitment and welfare of ad hoc personnel required for the upcoming polls. The commission opted to upgrade existing technology rather than introduce a new system due to limited time before the elections.

Scheduled Dates for 2027 Voting

The 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections are officially scheduled for January 16. Following this, the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will be held on February 6. These fixed dates provide a clear timeline for the implementation of the proposed technical and logistical improvements.