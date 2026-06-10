INEC Sets June 26 for Nomination Portal Access, Parties Race to Resolve Disputes

Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, has announced June 26 as the date for releasing access codes for the 2027 candidate nomination portal, with a July 11 deadline for submission of candidates' details. Political parties are scrambling to resolve post-primary disputes and finalize their tickets amid court challenges.

Political parties across Nigeria are in a frantic race to resolve post-primary disputes, finalize their candidate lists, and conclude consultations on running mates following the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) of key dates for the 2027 general elections.

INEC has fixed June 26, 2026, for the release of access codes to its nomination portal and July 11, 2026, as the deadline for the submission of candidates' particulars. As appeals, grievances, and leadership tussles continue to trail the conclusion of party primaries, INEC has warned that unresolved internal conflicts and ongoing court challenges to its electoral timetable could complicate preparations for the polls. Major parties are intensifying efforts to beat the nomination deadline and complete their presidential tickets.

The African Democratic Congress, the Young Progressives Party, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance have expressed readiness to submit the names of their candidates to INEC following the conclusion of their primary elections. The electoral umpire announced that the access codes would allow political parties to begin uploading candidates' details for the 2027 general elections to its portal.

INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday during the Second Quarterly Consultative Meeting with leaders of registered political parties, noting that the step follows the completion of party primaries on May 30, 2026. According to the commission's schedule, political parties will gain access to the dedicated nomination portal from June 27, while the deadline for submission of candidates' details is July 11, 2026.

The portal is a critical component of the nomination process, as only candidates whose particulars are submitted within the stipulated period are eligible to contest elections under the platform of their parties. Amupitan cautioned that the process must be taken seriously, urging parties to ensure their ICT personnel are fully prepared ahead of the exercise, as deadlines would be strictly enforced.

He stated: On Friday, 26th June, 2026, the commission will issue official access codes to all political parties for the purpose of accessing the Candidate Nomination Portal. These access codes will enable designated national officers of political parties to upload the names, personal particulars and other required information relating to nominated candidates. I urge political parties to ensure that their ICT personnel and relevant officers are adequately prepared and that all submissions are completed well before the stipulated deadlines.

The portal is fully automated and will close automatically at the expiration of the prescribed period. He also expressed concern about unresolved court cases relating to internal party leadership, describing them as unnecessary distractions that could affect electoral preparations. Reiterating the commission's independence, Amupitan assured stakeholders that INEC would continue to discharge its duties impartially and in line with constitutional provisions.

The INEC boss further encouraged parties to intensify voter education efforts and mobilise citizens to participate in the Continuous Voter Registration exercise to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the elections. He noted: The success of the 2027 general election will depend not only on the preparedness of the commission but also on the commitment of political parties to uphold democratic principles, respect the rule of law, conduct transparent primaries, discourage violence, hate speech, and vote buying, and promote issue-based campaigns.

Amupitan added that the commission would ensure equal treatment for all parties while strictly following the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and all relevant guidelines. Despite pending appeals against two Federal High Court judgments affecting parts of INEC's timetable, he affirmed that preparations for the 2027 elections would continue as scheduled under lawful court directives.

The commission disclosed it has filed appeals against two recent Federal High Court rulings that questioned key components of its timetable for the 2027 general elections, warning that any attempt to dismantle parts of the schedule could disrupt the entire electoral process. Amupitan said the commission had reviewed the two judgments and decided to approach appellate courts for clearer interpretations of its legal and constitutional mandate in organising election activities.

The first ruling, delivered on May 20, 2026, in a case filed by the Youth Party against the electoral body, challenged certain timelines set out in INEC's election schedule. As the clock ticks toward the nomination deadline, political stakeholders are watching closely to see how parties navigate the internal and legal hurdles that threaten to derail their preparations for the 2027 polls





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

INEC 2027 Elections Nigeria Party Primaries Nomination Portal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INEC Releases Final Candidate List for Nasarawa North Senatorial By-ElectionThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of four candidates cleared to contest the Nasarawa North Senatorial District by-election on June 20, 2026. The candidates represent the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The by-election will cover five local government areas: Akwanga, Wamba, Nassarawa Eggon, Kokona, and Nasarawa. INEC reaffirms its commitment to a free, fair, and credible process as campaigns intensify across the district.

Read more »

2027: INEC to release candidate nomination portal access codes June 26INEC announces June 26, 2026, for releasing access codes to political parties for uploading candidate details for the 2027 elections.

Read more »

I've not been refunded my nomination fee, says Olawepo-HashimFormer presidential aspirant Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim insists Accord Party has not refunded his N50m nomination fee, dismissing claims amid party disputes.

Read more »

NUPRC sets June 12 deadline for 2025 oil block bidsThe NUPRC has set June 12, 2026, as the deadline for submitting technical and commercial bids for Nigeria's 2025 oil block bids. Learn more here.

Read more »