INEC Seeks to Set Aside Judgment Nullifying Election Guidelines

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, seeking to set aside a judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, which nullified part of the election guidelines for the 2027 general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, seeking to set aside a judgment by the Federal High Court , Abuja, which nullified part of the election guidelines for the 2027 general election .

INEC is asking the court to stay the execution of the judgment pending the hearing and determination of the appeal. The judgment was delivered by Justice Muhammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on May 20, 2026, and it nullified guidelines issued by INEC, directing political parties to submit their membership registers and databases by May 10 as a condition for participation in the 2027 general elections.

A political party, the Youth Party, had filed a suit challenging the legality of the electoral body’s directive. The court said in its judgment that INEC could not lawfully shorten the timeline already provided under Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 for the submission of party membership records and candidates’ particulars.

INEC has argued in its appeal that the high court erred in law when it failed to pronounce on the jurisdictional issue of the suit being hypothetical and academic, and a denial of fair hearing to the appellant. INEC has raised nine grounds of appeal and prayed the court to set aside the judgment.

The electoral body argued that the lower court erred in law when it held that INEC could not impose a timeframe for political parties to conduct their primaries, provided that it will be done and submitted not later than the 120 days provided by the Electoral Act, 2026. INEC also prayed the court for an order striking out the suit as the respondent lacks the locus standi to institute and maintain the same, describing the suit as being academic.

INEC is seeking to have the judgment of the trial court set aside and the appeal to be allowed





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INEC Court Of Appeal Federal High Court Election Guidelines 2027 General Election

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