INEC Seeks Court Judgment on ADC Leadership Crisis

The Independent National Electoral Commission awaits the certified court ruling on the African Democratic Congress leadership dispute to determine Atiku Abubakar's 2027 candidacy status.

The Independent National Electoral Commission is preparing to review a Federal High Court judgment that invalidated the leadership of the African Democratic Congress and the selection of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections. The electoral body emphasized that it must first secure the Certified True Copy of the judgment before establishing an official position. Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, stated this requirement while addressing the press on Saturday. He confirmed that the commission would deliberate on these implications during its scheduled meeting the following week.

INEC Procedure and Legal Compliance

Mohammed Kudu Haruna clarified that the commission would not rely on media reports or secondary accounts to interpret the court proceedings. He explained that official decisions cannot be based on potentially inaccurate news reports. The commission insists on obtaining the Certified True Copy to ensure accuracy. Haruna added that the body would also respect any subsequent court orders resulting from an appeal by the affected ADC leadership. If the David Mark faction secures an injunction to stay the execution of the judgment, the commission will obey that directive.

Also read ADC appeals judgment sacking Mark-led leadership, asks INEC to suspend action

Court Ruling Invalidates Caretaker Committee

The legal challenge originated from a Thursday judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The court nullified the emergence of the caretaker committee led by former Senate President David Mark. The ruling held that the process used to assume party control violated the ADC constitution, relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, and the 1999 Constitution. The suit, identified as FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, was filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former ADC Deputy National Chairman for the North-East region. Gombe contested the selection of Mark and other committee members, arguing he was entitled to lead the party after the resignation of National Chairman Ralph Nwosu.

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Impact on 2027 Primary and Nominations

The court order invalidated decisions made under the Mark-led leadership, including the presidential primary that selected Atiku Abubakar as the flag bearer. The ruling also negated the emergence of Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary and other candidate nominations for the 2027 elections. Furthermore, the court directed the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognize decisions from the 99th National Executive Committee meeting held on July 27, 2025. The ADC legal team, led by Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa, SAN, notified the commission of the appeal and a stay of execution application filed on November 6. This notification is pending the determination of the case by the Court of Appeal.

Future Implications for Electoral Nominations

Atiku Abubakar has maintained that the court ruling will not prevent him from contesting the 2027 presidential election. The final outcome of the appeal and the commission's interpretation of the judgment will shape the next steps in the African Democratic Congress leadership crisis. The status of the party's electoral nominations for the upcoming general elections remains uncertain until these legal processes conclude. Stakeholders are monitoring the developments closely to understand how the electoral body will proceed with recognizing party candidates.