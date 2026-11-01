Melaye Warns INEC Against Rigging as APC Demands Fair 2027 Elections

Former lawmaker Melaye accuses INEC of anticipatory rigging ahead of 2027, while the APC calls for strict adherence to electoral timetables and fair play for all parties.

Former lawmaker Dino Melaye has warned that any attempt to manipulate Nigeria's 2027 general elections will be firmly resisted. He described recent activities by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) as evidence of anticipatory rigging.

Melaye issued the warning in a post on his X handle on Sunday. He insisted INEC must undergo a complete reform of its operations before the elections. He challenged those planning to manipulate the process to prepare for consequences. His comments came amid controversies over suspected AI-generated photographs in the preliminary voters' register.

Also read 2027 Elections: INEC Fixes December 15 For Final Voters’ Register, Rules Out Poll Shift

Public Trust In INEC Falls

Political parties have also complained about candidate omissions, intensifying scrutiny of INEC. INEC is struggling to earn public trust. A Yiaga Africa survey in September 2026 found INEC's integrity rating fell from 45 percent to 34 percent. The survey covered 2,470 Nigerians across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with 2,066 telephone interviews and 404 face-to-face interviews.

Another January survey by Yiaga Africa showed more than half of Nigerians do not trust INEC due to past experiences. The Concerned Citizens for Nigerian Democracy (CCND), a coalition of civil societies, said last week they have no confidence in INEC and the police to deliver free and fair elections. The voter register crisis has deepened.

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INEC displayed the register online from October 9 to 15, 2026, but millions of voters could not access the physical copies at ward and local government levels as required by the Electoral Act. The online display revealed AI-generated photographs, fake entries, and dead people. MundX Analytics flagged fictitious entries in Uwessan Ward, Esan Central, Edo State. In 2023, 397 voters were registered there; the updated register for 2027 ballooned to 4,783 with computer-generated photographs.

In another unit of the same ward, where 4,900 were registered in 2023, the number of prospective voters is now 15,304. This is said to be the polling unit of Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, who promised to deliver 2.5 million votes. Prof. Pat Utomi said: INEC cannot afford to be careless with the credibility of Nigeria's electoral process. The presence of AI-generated images in a register meant to support our democracy raises serious questions about verification, transparency and accountability.

Our democracy is at stake here. INEC admitted there were irregular entries. The chairman of INEC's Committee on Information and Education, Mallam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said questionable registration records were identified during physical display and flagged for review. He said the Commission is examining possible technical or procedural lapses.

INEC Director of ICT, Dr Lawrence Bayode, clarified that some registration officers in the field were responsible for inserting fake photographs and entries. He said field officers across the country were involved.

APC Demands Fair Election Timetable

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on INEC to strictly adhere to its published timetable for the 2027 elections. The party insists electoral rules must apply equally to all political parties. The call was made during a meeting with a pre-election fact-finding mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja. Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the party's National Chairman, received the delegation, accompanied by members of the National Working Committee.

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Yilwatda stressed that the electoral process must remain fair, transparent, and predictable. He cautioned INEC against changing electoral deadlines in ways that could give any party an advantage. He said the APC had already inaugurated its campaign council, commenced campaign activities, and uploaded its candidates to INEC's portal. He noted they presented candidates for all positions they are contesting, unlike some opposition parties that struggled to complete submissions.

Yilwatda claimed the APC has approximately 13 million registered members across local government areas. He added the party has more than 261,000 executive members from ward to national level. He said membership cards can be verified through National Identification Numbers and voter identification details. Regarding elected representatives, Yilwatda stated the APC has 31 governors, 88 senators, and 208 members of the House of Representatives.

He maintained this numerical strength should not translate into suppression of opposition parties. He affirmed that being the largest party does not mean they intend to suppress anyone. He assured the party would not intimidate opposition parties. He stressed all parties must have equal access to media, campaign venues, and other legitimate platforms.

The ECOWAS fact-finding mission indicates regional interest in Nigeria's democratic stability. The ongoing discourse about AI-generated images and registration issues highlights technological and administrative challenges facing INEC. As the 2027 elections approach, declarations from Melaye and Yilwatda underscore critical issues of electoral integrity and fairness. INEC faces significant scrutiny as it prepares to administer the polls.