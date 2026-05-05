INEC Resumes Final Phase of Continuous Voter Registration, Urges Eligible Citizens to Register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reopened the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, allowing eligible citizens to register or update their details. The final phase runs from 11 May to 10 July, with additional time allocated for public scrutiny of the voters register. INEC encourages all qualified individuals to participate, ensuring a robust and credible electoral process.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has announced the resumption of the final phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, providing eligible citizens with another opportunity to register.

According to a statement by INEC spokesperson Mohammed Haruna, the exercise will run from Monday, 11 May to Friday, 10 July. The commission emphasized that all citizens who have reached the age of 18, as well as those who missed previous registration phases, should take advantage of this window to ensure their participation in future elections.

INEC also revealed that from Thursday, 23 July to Wednesday, 29 July, the voters register will be displayed for public scrutiny, allowing citizens to verify and correct any inaccuracies. This statutory process is crucial for maintaining the integrity and credibility of the electoral roll.

Additionally, individuals who need to transfer their registration, replace lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), or update their biodata can do so through INEC’s online portal. The commission had previously suspended the second phase of the CVR on 17 April to clean up the voters register following its publication for claims and objections. INEC assured Nigerians that all logistical arrangements have been finalized to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process.

The statement reiterated the commission’s appeal to all eligible citizens to participate actively, reinforcing the democratic foundation of the nation’s electoral system





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