INEC Restores Suppressed Constituencies, But Dispute Over Electoral Ward Allocation Persists in Warri

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored several suppressed constituencies ahead of the 2027 elections, but stakeholders in Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State say the real dispute lies in electoral ward allocation. The commission has yet to respond to multiple media enquiries seeking clarification on the implementation of its controversial delineation report.

While the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has restored several suppressed constituencies ahead of the 2027 elections , stakeholders in Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State say the real dispute lies in electoral ward allocation .

The commission has yet to respond to multiple media enquiries seeking clarification on the implementation of its controversial delineation report. Leaders of the Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic nationalities in the constituency say the restoration of previously suppressed state constituencies does not address the contentious ward delineation exercise that followed a Supreme Court judgement on electoral representation in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South-West local government areas.

The group recalled that INEC had earlier announced the creation of 20 registration areas or electoral wards across the three local government areas and assured stakeholders that political parties would be directed to conduct primaries in the newly created constituencies in time for the 2027 elections. However, implementation of the delineation report has yet to commence more than three weeks after INEC unveiled its final report.

The dispute in Warri is centered on competing claims over population figures and representation among the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities. Under INEC's final delineation report, the Ijaw communities received 13 wards while the Itsekiri received seven in Warri South-West. In Warri North, 10 wards were allocated to Ijaw and Itsekiri communities each, an arrangement the group accepted despite believing Ijaw communities have a larger population.

The Itsekiri are proposing that they should have 12 while the Ijaws should have eight, which is the bone of contention. The group is urging INEC not to tamper with what it released on 20 May, arguing that the commission did its job thoroughly and that the Supreme Court judgement was intended to address longstanding grievances over representation.

The commission has yet to respond to multiple media enquiries seeking clarification on the implementation of its controversial delineation report, leaving stakeholders in the dark about the future of the electoral ward allocation in Warri Federal Constituency





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INEC Warri Federal Constituency Electoral Ward Allocation Delineation Report 2027 Elections

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