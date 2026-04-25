INEC Reshuffle: Wike’s Former Aide Appointed REC for Akwa Ibom

Professor Cyril Onuoha, with close ties to Nyesom Wike, has been appointed as the new Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, sparking discussion about potential political influence within INEC. The reshuffle also sees Obo Effanga moving to Edo State.

A significant reshuffling within the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has seen Professor Cyril Onuoha, a figure with close ties to former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike , appointed as the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom State.

This change of leadership was officially announced on April 17th at the commission’s state headquarters in Uyo, with outgoing REC Obo Effanga handing over responsibilities to Mr. Onuoha. The move marks a continuation of routine administrative redeployments within INEC, though it has drawn attention due to Mr. Onuoha’s established relationship with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Mr. Effanga, who has overseen INEC affairs in Akwa Ibom since 2025, will now assume the role of REC in Edo State, taking the reins ahead of upcoming electoral activities. Professor Onuoha’s background is deeply rooted in Rivers State politics and law. Prior to his appointment as an INEC REC by President Bola Tinubu in 2023, he served as a special adviser on lands and survey to Mr. Wike during his tenure as Governor of Rivers State.

He also held a position as commissioner for legal and political parties monitoring at the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) in 2007, under the administration of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi. Further solidifying his connection to the region, Mr. Onuoha was later conferred with a traditional leadership title in Rumuepirikom, Mr. Wike’s hometown. These close political and familial ties have previously sparked debate regarding the impartiality of his postings within INEC, raising questions about potential influence.

Despite these concerns, Mr. Onuoha has publicly asserted his commitment to electoral integrity. Before the Edo 2024 governorship election, he emphasized that the internal structure of INEC effectively limits the ability of any single commissioner to manipulate electoral outcomes, stating his willingness to be transferred without fear, prioritizing his conscience and the knowledge of INEC staff regarding his dedication to fair practices.

Akwa Ibom State is known for its highly competitive and often contentious elections, making Mr. Onuoha’s appointment particularly noteworthy. As the principal electoral officer in the state, he will be responsible for overseeing all electoral processes and ensuring a free and fair election environment. The INEC headquarters in Abuja has yet to officially publish the details of this redeployment on its website or social media channels, but such transfers are a standard practice within the commission’s internal administrative procedures.

The focus now shifts to how Mr. Onuoha will navigate the complexities of Akwa Ibom’s political landscape and uphold the principles of credible elections. His previous experience in Edo State, where he supervised the 2024 governorship election, will likely be invaluable as he takes on this new challenge. The appointment underscores the ongoing efforts within INEC to maintain a robust and independent electoral system, even amidst scrutiny regarding potential political affiliations of key personnel.

The coming months will be crucial in demonstrating Mr. Onuoha’s commitment to impartiality and his ability to deliver a transparent and credible electoral process in Akwa Ibom State





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