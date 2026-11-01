INEC Removes AI-Generated Photos from Preliminary Voters Register

INEC flags 268 records with suspected AI-generated photos in the preliminary voters register. The commission is cleaning data before certification.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has officially started the process of cleaning its preliminary Register of Voters. This action follows the identification of records containing suspected AI-generated photographs and other irregularities. The commission announced this development to ensure the integrity of the electoral database ahead of the 2027 general elections. The move comes after screenshots circulated on social media showing questionable images attached to voter records from areas including Edo State.

Flagged Records And Abis System

INEC stated that its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) had flagged 268 records for immediate review. A spokesperson for the commission confirmed that officials are currently examining all these 268 records that ABIS identified as either AI-generated or containing other types of irregularities. The system uses advanced technology to detect anomalies in biometric data that do not match standard human physical characteristics. This technical screening is a critical step in maintaining the accuracy of the national voters list. The commission is taking these measures seriously to prevent fraudulent entries from entering the final certified register.

Also read INEC Blames Registration Officers For AI-Generated Photos In Voter Register

Special Registration Abuse

Bayode, an official associated with the commission, explained that some individuals allegedly used their official credentials to create questionable profiles. These individuals exploited a registration option specifically designed for persons with disabilities who do not have complete fingers or have no fingers at all. This specific option is known as special registration. According to Bayode, this category was misused to deceive the system and was among the irregularities detected by ABIS. The misuse of this provision allows individuals to bypass standard finger printing requirements, which are usually mandatory for voter registration. This loophole was targeted by those seeking to create duplicate or fake voter profiles.

Distinction Between Enhancement And Generation

However, the commission clarified that not every photograph enhanced with artificial intelligence would be removed from the register. Bayode distinguished between images generated entirely by AI and genuine photographs improved with AI tools on mobile phones. He stated that those where AI on the phone helped enhance their pictures will not be excluded. Such people will still remain on the register because the enhancement was done on a personal device rather than generating a fake face. The commission is only removing records where the photographs themselves were artificially generated by AI. This distinction ensures that legitimate voters are not disenfranchised due to normal photo editing practices.

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Controversy And Public Response

The controversy surrounding the voters register intensified following the publication of INEC's preliminary version online on October 26. Shortly after this publication, screenshots circulated on social media showing questionable photographs attached to voter records. These images included entries from parts of Edo State, raising concerns among the public and political observers. The rapid spread of these images on social media platforms created significant pressure on the commission to address the allegations of fraud. Many citizens demanded transparency and a rigorous verification process to ensure fair elections in the future.

Commission Timeline And Certification

In response to the criticism, INEC said the online version was the same preliminary register displayed physically at Registration Areas nationwide. This physical display took place from October 9 to 15, allowing the public to view the data before it was posted online. The commission explained that the online publication did not reflect all the data-cleanup activities already in progress. It emphasized that the register was not yet the final certified version. The display, claims, and objections exercise was designed to allow members of the public to identify inaccuracies and questionable entries before certification. INEC has committed to completing the necessary verification, adjudication, and data-cleanup processes before certifying the final Register of Voters on December 15, 2026. This timeline is part of the broader Nigeria 2027 Election Watch framework as the ballot takes shape.