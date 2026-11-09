INEC Removes 1.6 Million Invalid Voter Records Ahead of 2027 Elections

INEC has removed over 1.6 million invalid entries from the national voters register and identified 54 personnel across 10 states for registration irregularities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has removed more than 1.6 million invalid entries from the national voters register ahead of the 2027 general elections and identified 54 personnel across 10 states allegedly involved in registration irregularities.

INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, disclosed this during a world press conference in Abuja, warning that those found culpable would face disciplinary action and possible prosecution. Amupitan said the commission removed a total of 1,608,660 confirmed invalid registrations and 873 verified records of deceased voters. The Automated Biometric Identification System initially flagged 1,545,052 records for further examination, though being flagged did not automatically render a registration invalid.

Also read INEC Condemns Rig and Die Slogan Ahead of 2027 Elections

INEC Removes Invalid Voter Registrations

Of the flagged records, 1,277,052 were confirmed invalid and excluded before publication of the Preliminary Register. Following complaints, claims and objections received during the seven-day display exercise between October 9 and 15, 2026, the commission subjected another 268,000 cases to adjudication. Of these, 217,722 were confirmed invalid and removed, while 50,278 were cleared as valid and retained. Additional screening subsequently identified another 113,886 invalid registrations.

The review uncovered multiple registrations, manipulated photographs, irregular registration patterns and records belonging to deceased persons. Amupitan said the commission uncovered deliberate attempts to circumvent established registration procedures, including misuse of provisions intended for exceptional registration circumstances, particularly those relating to persons with disabilities. He said 54 persons cutting across 10 states were identified as complicit and would face disciplinary action including possible prosecution.

Advertisement

Amupitan said the exercise had yet to resolve all concerns surrounding the register, as many irregularities predated the latest registration exercise. He said most complaints involved multiple registrations and suspicious photographs circulating on social media related to historical records captured between 2011 and 2023. The commission is reviewing historical voter data from previous registration exercises between 2011 and 2023 to identify and remove legacy duplicate records.

Safeguards Against AI-Generated Photographs

On allegations that artificial intelligence-generated photographs had been used to compromise voter registration, Amupitan confirmed the commission had identified cases involving manipulated images and was introducing additional safeguards. He disclosed that the commission directed its Director of Information and Communication Technology to discontinue external webcam-based image uploads for voter registration, insisting photographs should instead be captured through an approved application. The commission also approved a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence Governance Framework to regulate responsible deployment of the technology in its operations.

The framework, developed with partners including the Institute for Security Studies and the British High Commission, underwent peer review and received the commission approval. On the delay in issuing Permanent Voter Cards to those who registered during the third phase of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise, Amupitan said some cards were still being delivered from overseas for onward distribution across the country.

He said distribution of PVCs for the first and second phases, including cards for voters who transferred their registration, was ongoing at various local government areas. Some of the PVCs for the third and final phase are being delivered and would be dispatched to the states by next week, he said. Distribution would return to Registration Areas nationwide from December 1, 2026.

Advertisement

Voter Card Distribution and Legal Disputes

Amupitan appealed to Nigerians who registered in the third phase to exercise patience, explaining that production of the cards was being carried out outside the country. On legal disputes involving political parties, particularly the crisis within the African Democratic Congress, the chairman said the commission would only act on authenticated court documents.

On ADC and Atiku, as of today we have not received the Certified True Copy of the court judgment and we do not act based on what we see on social media, he said. Amupitan assured Nigerians that measures to prevent multiple voting and unauthorised accreditation would remain in place ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System would continue to authenticate voters through fingerprints or facial recognition, alongside the requirement for voters to be physically present during accreditation. He maintained that existing safeguards would be strengthened. The development comes as the judiciary prepares to handle disputes arising from the 2027 general elections, with 375 judges nominated for election petition tribunals.

Judiciary Prepares for 2027 Election Disputes

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, cautioned lawyers against practices capable of undermining electoral justice and multiple suits and conflicting court orders. The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria urged judges to resist political and financial inducements. Judicial and electoral authorities called for professionalism, impartiality and accountability amid concerns over AI-generated evidence, digital manipulation and attempts to influence judicial decisions. Amupitan also warned against AI-generated evidence and electoral deepfakes.