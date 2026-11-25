INEC Chair Joash Amupitan mandates the recruitment and training of 1.41 million ad hoc staff to ensure secure and efficient management of the 2027 general elections across Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has formally announced its strategic plans to deploy more than 1.41 million ad hoc personnel for the upcoming 2027 general elections in Nigeria. This massive logistical undertaking is designed to support the complex electoral machinery required to manage a verified register of over 100 million voters across the country.

Strategic Recruitment and Operational Readiness

Joash O. Amupitan, the Chairman of INEC, delivered these directives during a high-level strategic consultative meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday. He convened Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to oversee the immediate implementation of these workforce plans. Amupitan emphasized that the ad hoc personnel serve as the human backbone of the electoral process, making their competence and morale critical for success.

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The Chairman mandated that RECs must ensure the timely recruitment, adequate training, and proper welfare of these staff members. He identified a diverse pool of candidates including members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Vice-Chancellors, university academics serving as Returning and Collation Officers, and career civil servants. Each group brings specific expertise necessary for the smooth conduct of the polls.

Training on Electoral Act 2026 and BVAS

Amupitan insisted that recruitment efforts must be accompanied by rigorous hands-on training programs. The curriculum will focus heavily on the Electoral Act 2026, the operational mechanics of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and the strict validation rules for Form EC8A. This technical proficiency is essential to prevent administrative errors during voting and collation.

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The commission is also preparing to deploy 57,000 newly procured BVAS devices to polling units nationwide. These technological tools require precise handling by trained personnel to verify voter identity accurately. The integration of human expertise with advanced technology aims to enhance transparency and reduce disputes at the polling stations.

Welfare Concerns and Electoral Timeline

Addressing welfare issues, Amupitan directed RECs to ensure the timely processing and payment of allowances to all ad hoc staff. He warned that financial grievances could severely undermine election operations and damage public trust in the electoral process. He urged RECs to take personal responsibility for ensuring operational readiness within their respective jurisdictions.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are officially scheduled for January 16, 2027, while the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will take place on February 6, 2027. These dates mark a critical period for the commission to finalize its extensive preparations. Amupitan cautioned that any administrative lapses in meeting these timelines could erode confidence in the integrity of the entire electoral framework.