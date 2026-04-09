INEC Records Over 3.4 Million New Voter Registrations in Ongoing CVR Exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has announced that over 3.4 million new voters have registered in the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercise, with significant participation from youth and women. The report reveals key demographic trends and encourages eligible citizens to register.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has announced that over 3.4 million new voters have registered during the ongoing second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercise across Nigeria. This significant update, released on Wednesday in Abuja, showcases the growing interest and participation in the electoral process .

The commission's week 13 report, providing a comprehensive overview of the registration progress, revealed that a total of 3,441,121 registrations were completed as of April 3rd. This figure encompasses both online pre-registrations and physical walk-in registrations conducted at designated centers throughout the country, indicating a multifaceted approach to voter enrollment. INEC's dedication to making the registration process accessible is reflected in the diverse methods available for citizens to participate.\Breaking down the registration figures, the data highlights the geographical distribution of new voter enrollments. The online portal facilitated the registration of 2,068,384 citizens, demonstrating the increasing reliance on digital platforms for civic engagement. Simultaneously, 1,372,737 individuals completed their registration in person at various designated centers nationwide. Jigawa State led the states in terms of new registrations, recording 201,047 new voters, which represents 5.84% of the overall total. Lagos State followed closely with 181,095 registrations, while Kano State secured the third position with 177,681 new registrants. These statistics provide valuable insights into regional trends and the level of civic participation across different areas of the country. Furthermore, INEC's report provided details on demographics, indicating a strong youth presence and a higher participation rate from women.\The report also provided insights into the demographics of the newly registered voters, showing significant trends in age, gender, and occupation. Youth participation remained exceptionally strong, with citizens aged between 18 and 34 accounting for a substantial 2,354,768 registrants, representing a notable 68.43% of the total. This suggests a growing interest in democratic participation among the younger generation. The gender distribution indicated that women registered at a higher rate, with 1,922,143 registrations, accounting for 55.86%, compared to 1,518,978 male registrations, representing 44.14%. This suggests an increasing involvement of women in the political process. Regarding occupational distribution, students emerged as the largest group of new voters, with 1,235,931 registrations representing 35.92% of the total. This was followed by individuals engaged in business with 701,912 registrations or 20.40%, and those in farming and fishing with 615,967 registrations or 18.28%. INEC also reported that 48,330 persons with disabilities were captured during the exercise, showing the commitment of the commission to inclusivity. INEC also cautioned that these figures are provisional, and would undergo data clean up. The commission has urged eligible Nigerians who have not yet registered to visit its official registration platforms and complete the process before the deadline, ensuring that all eligible citizens have the opportunity to participate in the electoral process





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