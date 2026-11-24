The Independent National Electoral Commission has issued queries to 54 personnel across 10 states for voter registration breaches ahead of the 2027 elections, following the removal of over 1.6 million invalid records.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against 54 of its staff members for alleged irregularities during the 2025/2026 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna confirmed that queries were served to these officials across ten states, marking a critical step in securing the integrity of the national database ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Haruna Details Disciplinary Process

Mohammed Haruna made this disclosure while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, emphasizing that the commission is strictly adhering to established legal protocols. He stated that the queried officials have been given a strict 72-hour deadline to provide written responses to the allegations before being summoned for further investigative interviews. Haruna stressed that INEC would not rush to punitive measures, ensuring that every affected personnel has the opportunity to defend themselves against the charges.

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The commissioner explained that the disciplinary mechanism is multi-layered, involving initial responses, detailed interviews, and comprehensive investigations that could span several weeks. Because the implicated staff are dispersed across ten different states, the commission will first deploy Resident Electoral Commissioners to form local committees. These state-level panels will examine the evidence before forwarding their findings to a central panel at the commission's headquarters in Abuja for final review.

Amupitan Warns Of Prosecution

This action follows a stark warning issued by INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan on November 9, who identified the 54 complicit personnel during a review of the preliminary voters register. Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, explicitly warned that any official found culpable in circumventing procedures would face severe administrative disciplinary measures, which could escalate to criminal prosecution. His statement underscored the commission zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and procedural abuse within the electoral system.

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Prof. Joash Amupitan highlighted that some registration personnel deliberately bypassed standard operating procedures and exploited provisions meant for exceptional circumstances, such as registering persons with disabilities. The investigation into these abuses was triggered by numerous public complaints regarding suspicious entries in the preliminary voters register, which prompted the commission to conduct a rigorous audit of the data collected during the recent registration phases.

Mass Removal Of Invalid Records

The scrutiny has led to the removal of over 1.6 million invalid entries from the voters register, a significant clean-up effort aimed at ensuring only eligible citizens can vote in 2027. INEC disclosed that it harvested a total of 11,088,238 registration records from the three phases of the 2025/2026 CVR exercise, all of which underwent biometric screening and further verification processes. This massive data audit was necessary to address widespread reports of fraudulent activities that had plagued the initial registration drives.

Among the removed records, 1,608,660 were confirmed as invalid registrations, while an additional 873 records belonging to verified deceased persons were also expunged. This brings the total number of deleted entries to 1,609,533. The specific irregularities identified during the review included suspected multiple registrations by the same individuals, the inclusion of unusual or fabricated names, and registration patterns that suggested systematic manipulation of the database.

Impact On 2027 Electoral Integrity

The discovery of artificial or manipulated photographs and the presence of deceased persons in the database have raised significant concerns about the reliability of the national voters register. INEC continues to intensify its efforts to sanitize the database to restore public confidence in the electoral process. The actions taken against the 54 officials serve as a deterrent to other potential bad actors within the commission who might attempt to compromise the upcoming elections.

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As the 2027 general elections approach, the commission remains focused on maintaining the highest standards of transparency and accountability. The thorough investigation into these irregularities is expected to strengthen the credibility of the electoral outcome. Stakeholders across the political spectrum are closely monitoring the disciplinary proceedings to ensure that justice is served and that the integrity of the voters register is fully restored before the next election cycle begins.