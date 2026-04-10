INEC Postpones Nationwide Voter Revalidation Exercise Until After 2027 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed its planned nationwide voter revalidation exercise, which was scheduled to commence on April 13th. The exercise has been deferred until after the 2027 general elections, following discussions between the commission and resident electoral commissioners (RECs). The revalidation was designed to improve the voter register's accuracy and reliability.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has announced the postponement of its nationwide voter revalidation exercise. The initiative, initially planned to commence on April 13th, has been deferred until after the 2027 general elections. This decision, conveyed in a statement issued on Friday, follows a meeting between the commission and resident electoral commission ers RECs.

Mohammed Haruna, INEC’s national commissioner and chairman of the information and voter education committee, confirmed the postponement, attributing it to thorough deliberations and strategic planning undertaken during the recent meeting. The primary objective of the voter revalidation exercise was to bolster the integrity and accuracy of the national voter register. This involved a comprehensive review and verification process intended to refine existing records, update personal information, eliminate duplicate entries, and identify ineligible registrations. The commission had outlined plans to facilitate voters in confirming and correcting their personal details to ensure the register's precision. INEC has consistently reiterated its commitment to conducting elections that are free, fair, credible, and inclusive, which is the cornerstone of a democratic process.\The initial plan for the nationwide voter revalidation exercise was part of ongoing preparations for the 2027 elections. The exercise was designed to improve the accuracy and reliability of the voter database, a crucial step in ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. The process involved several key steps, including verification of existing voter records, updating of personal data, identification and removal of duplicate entries, and confirmation of eligibility. By undertaking these measures, INEC aimed to create a more efficient and trustworthy voter register, which would underpin the fairness and transparency of future elections. The suspension of publicity and arrangements for the exercise, which was ordered on April 5th, indicates the level of scrutiny and careful consideration that was given to the implementation and timing of the revalidation process. This decision reflects the commission's dedication to meticulous planning and execution in its commitment to preparing for elections, aiming to uphold the highest standards of integrity.\The postponement raises questions about the timeline and approach to voter register management leading up to the 2027 elections. While the commission has delayed the revalidation exercise, it remains committed to upholding the integrity of the voter register. It is imperative that the commission explains the specific reasons for the delay, providing assurance and detailed plans for future strategies to update and maintain the voter register's accuracy. This includes disclosing any alternative approaches that may be adopted to improve the voter register. Transparency and effective communication are paramount to maintaining public trust and ensuring confidence in the electoral process. INEC is expected to clarify any adjustments in the election timetable or additional interventions that it plans to undertake, making sure the public is kept informed throughout the process. This will ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted with the highest degree of fairness and credibility. The public needs to be updated with clear information to maintain faith in the democratic process and be fully prepared for the 2027 general elections





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