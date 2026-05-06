INEC Opposes Legal Bid to Deregister ADC and Other Political Parties Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has filed a strong defense against a lawsuit seeking to deregister the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other political parties, citing constitutional protections. The Attorney-General of the Federation supports the suit, arguing that non-performing parties burden the electoral system, while opposition figures accuse the move of being politically motivated.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has officially opposed a legal move aimed at deregistering the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) and several other political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The electoral umpire filed a robust defense before the court, stating clearly that the attempt to scrap the parties does not align with the strict constitutional requirements governing the existence of political associations in Nigeria. According to documents obtained from the proceedings, the commission maintained that the power to delist a party is 'not by law' something to be done on a whim or through external pressure.

INEC argued that none of the specific conditions laid out in the 1999 Constitution for deregistration have been met by the ADC or the other parties mentioned in the suit. The commission emphasized that it cannot exercise its regulatory powers arbitrarily, insisting that factors such as electoral performance and adherence to registration rules must be proven before any party is removed from the national register.

This legal stance is seen by many as a significant hurdle for those pushing the suit, as INEC holds the statutory authority over the life and death of political parties. The lawsuit, which also targets Accord, the Action People’s Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), has received backing from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

The AGF had previously argued that non-performing parties only serve to clutter the ballot papers and create unnecessary financial burdens on the state. He urged the court to enforce Section 225A of the Constitution, which allows for the removal of parties that fail to win specific seats or percentages of votes in general elections.

However, the opposition has hit back at the move, describing it as an attempt to stifle democracy. Phrank Shaibu, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, claimed the suit is a 'poorly scripted political ambush' intended to silence the opposition before the next election cycle. He noted that INEC’s refusal to support the deregistration proves that the case lacks legal merit and is instead an attempt at political intimidation





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

INEC ADC Deregistration 2027 Elections Political Parties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027: Why Supreme Court referring ADC back to High Court not setbackA constitutional lawyer, Fred Nzeako, has said that the Supreme Court ruling, in which it referred the African Democratic Congress, ADC, back to the Federal High Court, is not a setback for the party.

Read more »

Obidient Movement Defends Obi, Kwankwaso’s Defection from ADC to NDCA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Obi, Kwankwaso’s Exit from ADC: Coordinator Reveals Internal Crises, Alleged InterferenceThe Abuja coordinator of the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement details the reasons behind Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s departure from the ADC, citing internal crises, alleged external interference, and strategic political considerations. He also alleges corruption within the judiciary.

Read more »

ADC Spokesperson Claims Obi and Kwankwaso Planned ExitThe African Democratic Congress spokesperson asserts that Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s departure was pre-planned and not a sudden reaction to party issues, highlighting the privileges afforded to Obi within the ADC and questioning his rationale for leaving.

Read more »

Defection: ADC hits back at Peter Obi, KwankwasoThe Nation Newspaper Defection: ADC hits back at Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

Read more »

ADC Lawmaker Claims Peter Obi Hindered Igbo Presidential AmbitionA member of the African Democratic Congress claims Peter Obi’s political actions have delayed the possibility of an Igbo person becoming president of Nigeria by two decades, and questions the motivations of his supporters. He also asserts the ADC is strategically positioned for the 2027 elections and may benefit from Obi’s influence in certain regions.

Read more »