INEC Ondo Commissioner Calls for Strengthened Security Collaboration Ahead of 2026 Bye-Election

Dr. Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ondo State, has urged for stronger collaboration between INEC and security agencies in preparation for the Ondo South Senatorial District by-election in June 2026. During a visit to security heads in Akure, Agboke emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation, particularly as the electoral process intensifies. The DSS and NCoS have pledged their support, highlighting the importance of inter-agency synergy for a successful election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ondo State , Dr. Mutiu Agboke, has emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration between the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) and security agencies in the state.

During a courtesy visit by INEC officials to key security heads in Akure, Agboke highlighted the importance of this partnership as preparations for the Ondo South Senatorial District by-election, scheduled for June 20, 2026, gain momentum. Speaking to the Ondo State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Sagiru Samaila, Agboke stressed that robust cooperation between INEC and security agencies is crucial for ensuring a smooth electoral process.

He noted that the existing collaboration must be strengthened to address potential challenges and ensure the integrity of the upcoming election. Samaila, in response, welcomed the proposal and assured INEC of the DSS's full support, including the provision of adequate security measures before, during, and after the election. The visit also included a stop at the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), where Agboke reiterated the importance of inter-agency cooperation.

He also announced the commencement of Phase III of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, set to begin on May 11, 2026. The NCoS Comptroller, Charles Oyewole, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to assisting INEC whenever necessary, underscoring the collective effort required to ensure a successful electoral process





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