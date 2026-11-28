Low voter turnout was recorded in Kano and Borno states during INEC's mock accreditation exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections, with officials reporting zero voters at several polling units.

Low voter turnout was recorded in several polling units in Kano and Borno states during the mock accreditation exercise organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The exercise, held on Saturday, was aimed at testing the functionality of election equipment, particularly the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, identifying operational challenges and assessing the commission's level of preparedness ahead of the nationwide polls. In Borno State, low voter turnout slowed the progress of the mock accreditation exercise at Laje Primary School polling unit in Mafa Local Government Area.

Also read INEC Mock Election in Kano and Sokoto Records Low Turnout, BVAS Failure

Borno State Mock Accreditation Exercise

A correspondent who visited the community around noon reported that no voters were present at the polling unit, three hours after the scheduled commencement of the exercise. The Assistant Presiding Officer at the polling unit, Zakariya Yunusa, said they were yet to record any voter. He said, We came here around 8:am. Since that time till now, no one has come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, Our registered voters for this unit is 450. Unfortunately, none of them have come. We are hoping to close around 2 pm. In Kano State, findings from monitoring the exercise in Tarauni, Gwale and Gwarzo Local Government Areas revealed varying levels of participation and logistical challenges.

In Tarauni, no voters were recorded at polling units 1 and 2 in Gyadi-Gyadi South Ward as of the time of the visit. An INEC official at the polling units confirmed that no voter had turned up to cast a ballot during the exercise at 10:00am. A similar situation was observed at polling unit 8 in Tarauni Garden, where INEC officials and election materials were present, but no voters had arrived.

Mixed Voter Turnout Across Kano State

However, at polling units 7 and 8 in Diso Ward, Gwale Local Government Area, voters were seen participating in the exercise, with INEC officials and security personnel on the ground. Some participants expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, saying the device operated without network challenges, unlike their experience during the previous year's election.

In Gwarzo Local Government Area, residents were seen gathering at polling units 14 and 15 in Getso, as well as polling units 1 and 2 in Kawuri, waiting for INEC officials to arrive and commence the exercise. As of 10:00am, the officials had yet to arrive at the locations, leaving prospective participants waiting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

INEC Prepares For 2027 General Elections

The mock election is part of INEC's preparations for the 2027 general elections, aimed at testing the functionality of election equipment, particularly the BVAS, identifying operational challenges and assessing the commission's level of preparedness ahead of the nationwide polls. In a related development, Lagos voters hailed the INEC mock election and demanded hitch-free polls. The exercise recorded mixed outcomes across states, with officials in some areas reporting zero turnout while others saw active participation.

The commission has said the exercise will help identify operational challenges and improve preparations for the 2027 general elections.