Voter apathy and a malfunctioning BVAS marred INEC's mock election in Kano State, while low turnout was also recorded in Sokoto South, raising concerns about public awareness ahead of the January elections.

The mock election organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the January elections recorded low voter turnout in several polling units in Kano and Sokoto states on Saturday.

In Kano State, voters' apathy marred the exercise, with several polling units recording low turnout despite the early arrival of election materials. Monitoring of the exercise in parts of Nasarawa, Kaura Goje and Kano Municipal local government areas showed that only a handful of voters turned out in the morning, while a malfunctioning Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) disrupted voting in one polling unit.

Also read BVAS Glitches Mar INEC Mock Accreditation Exercise In Ifako-Iyaiye LGA

Nasarawa Polling Units Face BVAS Issues

At Chediya Uku polling units 001 and 004, Gwagwarwa Ward, Nasarawa Local Government Area, presiding officer Dahiru Dan-Sarki said voting commenced at 8.30am after election materials arrived before the scheduled time. Dan-Sarki said only five voters had voted as of 9.32am in polling unit 001, adding that turnout was gradually improving. He, however, disclosed that the BVAS in polling unit 004 was displaying an incorrect password, prompting officials to contact their headquarters for assistance.

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"The BVAS is showing us a wrong password. We have sent word to headquarters to resolve the issue," he said. A voter, Hafsat, who said she had voted, described the process as smooth, adding that voters were accredited and allowed to cast their ballots without delay. The ward party agent, Adamu Muhammad, also said the exercise was peaceful, noting that supporters of both the ruling and opposition parties were voting without any commotion.

Similarly, at polling units 035 and 036, Kwanar Jaba bus stop, Kaura Goje Ward, the presiding officer Amir Hassan said the units had 736 registered voters but recorded only about 12 voters as of 10am. He said the BVAS machines were functioning properly, adding that the results would be uploaded after the exercise.

At Kankarofi Quranic School polling unit in Kano Municipal Local Government Area, which has 2,148 registered voters, presiding officer Amina Bala said election materials arrived at about 9am, but no voter had turned up as of 10.31am. Bala attributed the low turnout to the cancellation of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, saying residents were not properly informed about the cancellation.

Sokoto State Mock Election Records Low Turnout

In Sokoto State, the mock election also recorded low voter turnout in several polling units visited by PUNCH Online in Sokoto South Local Government Area. Monitoring of the exercise showed that only a few eligible voters turned up at the polling units, raising concerns about public awareness and participation in the electoral process.

The polling units visited included Gagi Tafida Aminu Model Primary School, Gagi (PU 001); Gidan Jariri Model Primary School (PU 033); and Sarkin Zamfara Nizzamiya Primary School (PU 005). Speaking during the exercise, an election observer, Mokhtar Mabera, attributed the poor turnout to inadequate sensitisation and the perception that the mock election was less important than the actual election.

He said, "The staff really came early, but the eligible voters are yet to show up, and the turnout, as I can see now, is very, very low. A lot of persons, when you ask them, they don't even know. A lot of people tell us that they are not aware of the election.

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" Mabera added that the absence of political parties and familiar candidates might also have discouraged participation, as voters did not perceive the exercise as a regular election. However, at Polling Unit 005, Sarkin Zamfara Nizzamiya Primary School, another participant, Sanusi Muhammad, expressed satisfaction with the turnout, describing the exercise as a worthwhile initiative.

"We have been told earlier, and we mobilised our people," he said. He commended INEC for its arrangements and the conduct of the exercise, expressing confidence that the commission could replicate the performance during the actual election.

"They are doing a good job because their setup is okay, and they welcome everybody. I don't think they need to improve anything if they can perform like this, even on election day," he said.

Analyst Blames INEC For Poor Voter Mobilisation

Meanwhile, a political analyst in Sokoto State, Umar Sani, blamed the low turnout on INEC and politicians for failing to mobilise eligible voters for the exercise. Speaking with our correspondent, Sani said, "It is unfortunate that we can't see many people here coming out to participate in this exercise. INEC and politicians need to be more up and doing in this kind of exercise.

You cannot be doing something of this nature without adequate publicity and expect people to come out. We need to do better next time," he added. The mock election is intended to test INEC's electoral arrangements and assess the readiness of its personnel and processes ahead of the forthcoming elections.