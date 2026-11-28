Voters in Kaduna faced BVAS network issues and late INEC officials during the mock accreditation exercise, raising concerns about readiness for the 2027 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria ( INEC) encountered significant operational hurdles during its mock accreditation exercise on Saturday, drawing attention to logistical and technical vulnerabilities ahead of the 2027 general elections. Observers at polling stations in Kaduna State reported that the trial run, designed to simulate the upcoming Presidential election, was marred by severe network latency and delayed personnel deployment.

Network Issues Stall Accreditation Process

At polling unit 001 in Barnawa, located within the Kaduna South Local Government Area, a voter became the focus of attention due to visible frustration while attempting to use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). The machine experienced network challenges that significantly prolonged the accreditation and voting process for this individual. According to on-site monitoring, the voter spent more than five minutes attempting to complete the procedure, a duration that far exceeded standard operational expectations for a smooth biometric verification.

Also read INEC Expands Mock Election To 510 Polling Units In Kaduna

The mock exercise was scheduled to simulate the Presidential election protocols with polling units opening promptly at 8:30 a.m. Accreditation activities were set to run from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The technical delays experienced by voters in Barnawa highlighted potential risks associated with the digital infrastructure required for the upcoming major elections.

Officials Arrive Late at Narayi Primary School

Compounding the technical failures were reports of administrative delays, particularly at polling unit 002, situated at Narayi Primary School. Rebecca Oladipo, a voter who arrived at the facility at 10:30 am, expressed deep dissatisfaction regarding the absence of INEC officials. Despite the scheduled start time of 8:30 a.m., electoral staff had not yet arrived two hours into the planned exercise window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oladipo noted that while security agencies and other voters had been present since the morning, the lack of electoral commission personnel created an atmosphere of uncertainty. She questioned the commission's preparedness to conduct a credible election in 2027, suggesting that the mock exercise appeared to be starting on a shaky note. The delay left attendees waiting without a clear indication of when the accreditation process would officially commence.

Voters Express Concerns Over 2027 Readiness

The frustration among voters extended beyond immediate inconvenience, touching on broader anxieties regarding the integrity and efficiency of future elections. Oladipo emphasized that the 2027 general election is a critical juncture for the nation, making the current operational shortcomings particularly disheartening. She pointed out that while other wards had reportedly started their exercises, Narayi ward was being left behind due to administrative lapses.

She addressed INEC directly, stating that the residents of Narayi ward were not happy with the current situation. Oladipo appealed to the commission to ensure that such delays are not replicated in the main election, noting that previous elections had often suffered from similar logistical failures. She urged INEC to make all necessary arrangements available to prevent a recurrence of these issues in the upcoming polls.

Operational Impact and Scheduled Procedures

The mock accreditation exercise serves as a crucial stress test for INEC's operational readiness. By simulating the Presidential election environment, the commission aims to identify and rectify bottlenecks before the actual voting day. However, the incidents in Barnawa and Narayi suggest that significant challenges remain in coordinating staff deployment and maintaining stable network connectivity for BVAS devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the exercise continued, with accreditation running from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the experiences of voters like Oladipo and the individual in Barnawa served as early warning signals. These incidents underscore the importance of rigorous preparation and reliable infrastructure to ensure that the 2027 general elections are conducted efficiently and without the technical or administrative disruptions observed during this mock trial.