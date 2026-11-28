Independent National Electoral Commission defends Saturday mock election against claims of poor publicity across Nigeria, as voters express confusion over participation details ahead of 2027 polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, commonly referred to as INEC, has launched a nationwide mock election scheduled for Saturday to assess technological and operational readiness before the 2027 general elections. This exercise aims to test the commission's infrastructure and procedures, but it has immediately sparked a debate regarding public sensitization. Many eligible voters across multiple Nigerian states have raised concerns about inadequate publicity, leaving them uncertain about the exercise's purpose, participation methods, and whether their specific polling units were included in the drill.

INEC Defends Publicity Campaigns

The commission has firmly dismissed the criticisms, insisting that sufficient awareness was created for the designated polling units. INEC maintains that their communication strategies were adequate for those who needed to participate. However, findings from the North-Central, North-West, South-East, and South-South regions reveal a stark contrast between the commission's claims and the ground reality. Many citizens reported hearing about the exercise for the first time or lacking clarity on the necessary steps for involvement.

Also read Mock Accreditation: INEC Faces Crucial Test As 100 Million Voters Await 2027 Elections

Confusion Among Kwara and Gombe Voters

In Ilorin, Kwara State, eligible voters demonstrated a high level of confusion regarding the mock election's objectives. A resident of the Agric-Sango area, identified as Ayo Medayese, stated he possessed little knowledge of the exercise but planned to participate solely to satisfy his curiosity. He explicitly noted that he did not understand what the mock election was all about.

Similarly, Baba Mohammed, a resident of Centre Igboro, admitted he did not grasp the purpose of the initiative. However, he indicated a willingness to take part due to pressure exerted by leaders of his political party. In Gombe State, the lack of information persisted. Adamu Akko, a member of the All Progressives Congress, claimed he was unaware of the planned exercise. Another respondent, Yaya Mohammed, a loyalist of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Federal Low Cost area, had heard about the event but did not know it was scheduled for Saturday.

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Support and Skepticism in South Zones

Reactions in the South-South and South-East regions were equally mixed. Lucky Ighomaye, a respondent in Benin City, Edo State, viewed the mock exercise as a critical opportunity for INEC to test its equipment, gadgets, and other electoral facilities. He argued that the commission had been in the news for both positive and negative reasons, making this a chance to verify if their systems could withstand the test of time and deliver accurate results on the main election day.

Ugo Amarachi from Enugu State supported the exercise, describing it as an educational initiative that could improve voter awareness. He encouraged all eligible voters to participate, believing it would teach Nigerians how to vote properly. Conversely, Blessing Amadi from Enugu refused to participate, citing a lack of confidence in the electoral process. She alleged that previous polls had been manipulated and stated she had no intention of participating in the 2027 general elections. Chinasa Okoro also confirmed awareness but declined to join the drill.

Operational Concerns and Next Steps

In Imo State, petty traders and artisans expressed limited understanding of the exercise. Uzoma Ndubueze stated he would not participate because he did not understand INEC's intended achievements. He blamed the commission for inadequate publicity and urged them to improve their public enlightenment campaigns in future exercises. In Kaduna State, voters also complained about the lack of information, particularly concerning which polling units were selected for the exercise.

The core conflict remains between INEC's assertion of adequate publicity and the widespread perception of poor sensitization. While some citizens see the mock election as a necessary tool for identifying shortcomings before the actual polls, others view it as an inaccessible event due to information gaps. The commission must address these disparities to ensure the 2027 general elections are conducted with full public trust and participation.