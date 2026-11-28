The Independent National Electoral Commission conducts nationwide mock accreditation while opposition parties unite in Abuja to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 elections amid rising political tensions.

Political maneuvering and election preparations for the 2027 general elections are dominating the headlines in Nigeria as the nation moves closer to the next voting cycle. The Independent National Electoral Commission initiated a critical nationwide mock accreditation and electronic result transmission exercise across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory today to test its operational systems. Concurrently, opposition presidential candidates are scheduled to convene in Abuja on Monday to discuss strategies for mobilizing support behind a single candidate to challenge the ruling party.

INEC Mock Exercise and Electoral Logistics

The Independent National Electoral Commission is currently conducting a comprehensive mock accreditation and electronic result transmission exercise across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory today. This initiative is designed to evaluate the efficacy of the commission's electronic result transmission mechanisms before the actual 2027 polls occur. The exercise aims to identify potential technical bottlenecks in data transmission and ensure that polling units are adequately prepared for real-time result uploads. Officials emphasize that these drills are essential for maintaining the integrity and transparency of the upcoming electoral process.

Also read Mock Accreditation: INEC Faces Crucial Test As 100 Million Voters Await 2027 Elections

Opposition Parties Seek Unified Strategy

Opposition presidential candidates are expected to meet in Abuja on Monday to discuss how to mobilize support for a single candidate for the 2027 elections. This strategic gathering comes as various political factions recognize the fragmented nature of the opposition in previous cycles. By consolidating their efforts, these leaders hope to present a formidable challenge to the incumbent administration. The meeting marks a significant shift in opposition dynamics, moving from individual campaign efforts to a coordinated coalition strategy.

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All Progressives Congress Defends Lagos Stronghold

The All Progressives Congress has firmly declared that it will not allow Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, to repeat the 2023 election upset in Lagos. Party officials view the state as a critical stronghold that must be defended against any resurgence of opposition momentum. This stance reflects the high stakes attached to the Lagos state contest in the broader national political landscape. The party's resolve underscores the intense rivalry and competitive nature of the upcoming electoral battles in key urban centers.

CBN Targets Dollar Remittances and Other Developments

The Central Bank of Nigeria is targeting $1.5 billion in monthly diaspora remittance inflows by the first half of 2027 to stabilize the national economy. In other developments, rising temperatures are disrupting learning activities in several states, with pupils seeking shade under trees while teachers struggle with poorly ventilated classrooms. The United Kingdom has rejected the visa applications of about 84 percent of Nigerian students applying to study in British universities in 2026. Meanwhile, the closure of major roads during presidential movements continues to raise public concern, and violence occurred during the Nigeria Democratic Congress campaign in Uduere, Delta state on November 23.