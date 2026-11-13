INEC Links Atiku's 2027 Eligibility To ADC Court Ruling

Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman Godwin Emefiele-Adjaye Amupitan states Atiku Abubakar's presidential eligibility depends on ongoing African Democratic Congress leadership disputes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has firmly stated that its determination regarding former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar's eligibility to contest the 2027 presidential election will be entirely dependent on the final outcome of ongoing legal proceedings concerning the leadership crisis within the African Democratic Congress.

Legal Compliance And Supreme Court Authority

Commission Chairman Godwin Amupitan explicitly clarified that the electoral body is constitutionally mandated to adhere strictly to all court orders, particularly those issued by the Supreme Court, regardless of the political ramifications these decisions may carry for major national figures. He emphasized that the commission cannot exercise independent judgment in matters already sub judice but must wait for the judiciary to deliver its final verdict on the party's internal governance structure.

Also read 2027: Yiaga Africa urges INEC to tackle AI misinformation

When addressing specific inquiries about whether Atiku Abubakar could secure the presidential ticket if the court judgment affecting the African Democratic Congress leadership remains unoverturned, Amupitan remained steadfast in his legalistic approach. He reiterated that the commission's hands are tied by the rule of law, leaving no room for political negotiation when judicial directives are clear and binding on all state institutions.

The chairman further elaborated that if the judicial process ultimately rules against the specific party faction supporting Atiku Abubakar, the commission is obligated under Section 285 of the Constitution of Nigeria to obey every single court order without exception. This strict adherence ensures that the electoral process remains immune to political interference and maintains constitutional integrity throughout the preparation phase for the upcoming general elections.

Advertisement

Pending Litigation And Electoral Logistics

While focusing on the specific case involving Atiku Abubakar, the Commission Chairman simultaneously expressed profound concern over the burgeoning number of pending court cases that are currently hampering the commission's ability to prepare for the 2027 general election. He disclosed that the electoral body is currently besieged by more than 300 pending legal cases, which pose a significant operational challenge as the nation moves closer to the voting date.

Amupitan warned that this prolonged litigation creates substantial complications for the commission's logistical planning and operational readiness. He highlighted the precarious timing of these legal battles, noting that the general elections are scheduled to take place in approximately 66 days, yet the commission is still dealing with a massive backlog of unresolved legal disputes that threaten to disrupt the entire electoral calendar.

The sheer volume of these cases, described by the chairman as hanging heavily on the neck of the electoral body, suggests that the institution is under immense pressure to deliver a credible election amidst a storm of legal uncertainties. This situation underscores the delicate balance the commission must maintain between fulfilling its statutory duties and navigating a complex legal environment that often impedes its operational efficiency.

Calls For Pre-Election Dispute Resolution

Reflecting on the initial stages of the African Democratic Congress leadership dispute that emerged in April, Amupitan recalled that the commission had strongly advocated for an accelerated hearing to ensure the matter was resolved within a strict three-week timeframe. The commission's primary objective was to secure a swift resolution to prevent any lingering uncertainty from affecting the broader electoral preparation process and to allow sufficient time for logistical arrangements.

According to the chairman, the commission initially acted in accordance with a court directive to suspend further administrative actions and await the outcome of the legal process. However, the dispute subsequently proceeded to the appeal stage, extending the period of uncertainty and complicating the commission's ability to finalize its plans for the African Democratic Congress participation in the upcoming polls.

Advertisement

In response to these recurring challenges, Amupitan renewed his passionate call for comprehensive reforms to Nigeria's electoral dispute resolution process. He proposed that all pre-election cases should be conclusively settled at least six months or one full year before a general election takes place, providing the electoral body with adequate time to secure and distribute sensitive election materials without the fear of last-minute legal injunctions.

He noted that the commission has already commenced the procurement of sensitive election materials, a critical step that requires absolute certainty regarding party statuses and candidate eligibility. Unresolved legal disputes, therefore, create unnecessary uncertainty in the commission's planning and preparations, potentially jeopardizing the smooth conduct of the elections if not addressed through timely judicial resolutions.

Public Criticism And Institutional Burden

The recent controversy stems from a Federal High Court judgment that nullified the leadership of the African Democratic Congress faction previously led by former Senate President David Mark. This ruling has raised significant questions about the current status of the party's leadership and has profound implications for Atiku Abubakar's political ambitions as he prepares to vie for the presidency in the 2027 general election.

The chairman further lamented the unfair burden placed on the electoral body, noting that the commission often bears the brunt of public criticism whenever it implements court decisions, even when such actions are strictly compliant with legal directives. He explained that the danger of this situation is that whenever a court issues a decision that requires implementation, the commission becomes the visible face of the outcome, thereby transferring the problem unto itself in the eyes of the public.

This dynamic creates a difficult environment for electoral officials who are merely executing their constitutional duties. The perception that the commission is the problem, rather than the legal framework it is bound to follow, highlights the need for greater public understanding of the separation of powers and the non-negotiable nature of judicial authority in Nigeria's democratic process.