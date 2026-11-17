INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan's representative warns against unverified election result tabulation ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging a code of conduct to prevent disinformation and confusion.

The Independent National Electoral Commission is implementing stringent digital verification protocols to prevent electoral disinformation ahead of the 2027 general elections. This strategic move aims to address the growing challenge of conflicting result tabulations by various independent bodies that have emerged in recent political cycles.

Commission Warns Against Unverified Result Claims

Lawrence Bayode, the Director of Information and Communication Technology at the commission, delivered a stern warning against the publication of unverified election results during a stakeholder roundtable in Abuja on Tuesday. He represented Commission Chairman Joash Amupitan at the event, which was organized by Yiaga Africa to develop a robust framework for responsible independent reporting and verification. Bayode emphasized that publishing results without official validation could trigger widespread confusion, heighten political tensions, and severely undermine public confidence in the democratic process.

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The commission explicitly stated that independent verification activities by observers, political parties, the media, and civil society organizations should complement statutory collation processes. These independent efforts must not create competing claims of electoral authority that contradict the official declarations made by duly authorized officials. The commission stressed that maintaining the integrity of the election requires a unified approach to result declaration that respects legal boundaries.

Technology Upgrades and Digital Safeguards

Bayode detailed specific technological enhancements the commission is deploying to strengthen result management systems before the 2027 polls. These upgrades include improved utilization of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, commonly known as BVAS, and the INEC Result Viewing Portal, referred to as IReV. The commission is introducing additional consistency and validation checks designed to detect discrepancies between physical result sheets and electronic records before they are published online.

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In a separate presentation during the roundtable, Bayode explained the proposed technology-supported result management process. He described this system as comprising two complementary records: an official physical record and a digital transparency trail. This dual-record approach aims to ensure that every vote cast has a verifiable paper trail that matches the digital output, thereby reducing the scope for fabrication or misleading projections.

The Challenge of Instant Digital Communication

The proliferation of independent result tabulation platforms presents significant risks in an era defined by instant digital communication. Bayode warned that the circulation of incomplete, inaccurate, or misleading results can create unnecessary confusion among the electorate. He noted that such misinformation has the potential to undermine confidence in the entire electoral process, regardless of the actual integrity of the voting itself.

He argued that the core challenge is not whether independent verification should exist, but rather how it can operate within a framework that promotes accuracy, methodological integrity, responsible communication, and strict respect for the law. The credibility of elections depends heavily on the public acceptance of the processes through which votes are counted and declared, not just the act of voting itself.

Proposed Code of Conduct for Stakeholders

INEC is calling for the establishment of a code of conduct to regulate independent election result tabulation ahead of the 2027 general elections. The proposed framework must recognize the clear distinction between independent verification of results and the official collation and declaration of results. The latter remains the exclusive statutory responsibility of duly authorized electoral officials. This distinction is crucial to prevent unofficial projections from being presented as officially declared results.

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While election observers, political parties, and media organizations retain the right to collect and analyze election information under the law, they must not present their findings as substitutes for the statutory collation process. The proposed code aims to protect the independence of election observers, preserve the editorial autonomy of media organizations, and uphold the legitimate rights of political parties to monitor outcomes. Bayode concluded that a professional, legally compliant approach to independent verification can strengthen accountability and provide additional assurance to citizens without disrupting the official electoral timeline.