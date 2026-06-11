INEC in Kebbi State: Only APC and LP to Participate in State House of Assembly By-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kebbi State has announced that only the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) will participate in the State House of Assembly by-election scheduled for June 20, 2026, in Zuru Local Government Area. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Kebbi State, Abubakar Sarkin Pawa Dambo, made the announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kebbi State has announced that only the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) will participate in the State House of Assembly by-election scheduled for June 20, 2026, in Zuru Local Government Area .

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Kebbi State, Abubakar Sarkin Pawa Dambo, made the announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday. Political parties were given from May 22 to May 26 to submit their candidates in line with Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2026.

Consequently, only the two parties will participate in the by-election. They are also expected to submit the names of their polling agents on or before June 10, 2026.

The election will be conducted using the existing voters’ register and will take place across 10 wards, including six within Zuru metropolis, covering a total of 200 polling units. 109,292 registered voters are expected to participate in the election, while 822 ad hoc staff have been trained to ensure a smooth and hitch-free process. The by-election became necessary following the death of the member representing the constituency, Usman Muhammad Zuru, who served as Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly earlier this year





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INEC In Kebbi State State House Of Assembly By-Election All Progressives Congress (APC) Labour Party (LP) Zuru Local Government Area Usman Muhammad Zuru Speaker Of The Kebbi State House Of Assembly Section 84 Of The Electoral Act 2026 Existing Voters’ Register Political Parties Stakeholders’ Meeting Political Campaigns Voting Ad Hoc Staff 109 292 Registered Voters 200 Polling Units 10 Wards 6 Within Zuru Metropolis

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