INEC Removes 1,609,553 Invalid Voter Records, Identifies 54 Personnel for Discipline

INEC has removed 1,609,553 records from the voters register after a nationwide clean-up ahead of the 2027 elections and identified 54 personnel across 10 states for disciplinary action, including possible prosecution.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has removed 1,609,553 records from the national voters register after a nationwide clean-up that uncovered multiple registrations, manipulated photographs, irregular registration patterns and records belonging to deceased persons.

INEC Cleans Voters Register Ahead of 2027 Elections

The commission also identified 54 personnel across 10 states allegedly involved in registration irregularities and warned that those found culpable would face administrative disciplinary measures and possible prosecution. INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists in Abuja on the outcome of the review of the Preliminary Register of Voters ahead of the 2027 general elections. Amupitan said the deleted records comprised 1,608,660 confirmed invalid registrations and 873 records belonging to verified deceased voters.

Also read INEC Removes 1.6 Million Invalid Registrants and 1,749 Deceased Persons from Voter Register

He explained that the commission had concluded the cleaning exercise relating to the 2025/2026 Continuous Voter Registration exercise, adding that final reconciliation, quality assurance and publication checks were ongoing ahead of the release of the Final Register on December 15, 2026. He said the current National Register of Voters evolved through successive registration and Continuous Voter Registration exercises since 2011. It therefore contains biometric and demographic data captured under different technologies, operational arrangements and quality standards.

Although the register has undergone cleansing and biometric comparison at different points, he said significant historical integrity questions remain since 2011 and require a national, systematic response. Citing section 19(2) of the Electoral Act 2026, Amupitan said the commission is required to accept and consider objections, claims and complaints raised by the public to the Preliminary Register of Voters within fourteen days after displaying the voters register.

After verifying the objections, claims and complaints, the commission is expected to take corrective action and ensure that the register is cleaned up ahead of the publication of the Final Register, which has been fixed for 15th December, 2026. Giving a breakdown of the exercise, the INEC chairman said the commission harvested 11,088,238 registration records from the three phases of the CVR exercise.

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Biometric Screening Confirms Invalid Registrations

The Automated Biometric Identification System initially flagged 1,545,052 records for further examination, although he stressed that being flagged did not automatically mean a registration was invalid. According to him, 1,277,052 registrations were confirmed invalid and excluded before the publication of the Preliminary Register. Following complaints, claims and objections received during the seven-day display exercise between October 9 and 15, 2026, the commission subjected another 268,000 cases to adjudication.

Of these, 217,722 were confirmed invalid and removed, while 50,278 were cleared as valid and retained. Amupitan said additional screening subsequently identified another 113,886 invalid registrations, bringing the total number of invalid records removed after the review to 331,608. The 331,608 records were removed in addition to the 1,277,052 registrations previously excluded, while the 873 deceased voters records were treated as a separate category.

He said the findings had raised serious questions about the integrity of the registration process and the conduct of some personnel involved in voter registration. The chairman disclosed that the commission's technical assessment uncovered instances of deliberate circumvention of established registration procedures, including the misuse of provisions intended for exceptional registration circumstances, particularly those relating to persons with disabilities.

54 Personnel Face Prosecution for Irregularities

He said the affected records had been identified and subjected to verification and remediation, while personnel allegedly connected with the infractions had been identified for further administrative investigation. Fifty-four persons cutting across ten States have been identified as complicit and necessary disciplinary action will be taken against them including possible prosecution, he said.

The INEC chairman, however, warned that the exercise had not completely resolved the integrity concerns surrounding the national voters register, as significant irregularities predated the latest registration exercise. He said most of the complaints involving multiple registrations and suspicious photographs circulating on social media related to historical records captured between 2011 and 2023.

According to him, the commission's decision to defer the proposed nationwide voter revalidation exercise until after the 2027 elections did not suspend its existing mechanisms for identifying and removing invalid registrations. Amupitan said the commission, at its meeting on Monday, resolved to address outstanding duplications in the historical register, directing that records already flagged through public complaints and obvious cases identified internally should be removed after proper verification.

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The commission had earlier announced plans for a nationwide voter revalidation exercise in February 2026 to strengthen the accuracy and reliability of the register, particularly records captured using older registration technologies. However, he said the exercise was postponed following concerns by stakeholders over its proximity to the 2027 general elections and the possibility of disenfranchising eligible voters.

He stressed that the postponement did not suspend existing mechanisms for protecting the integrity of the register, including biometric screening, adjudication and statutory claims and objections. On complaints by some voters that their names were missing from the preliminary register, Amupitan said investigations showed that most of the affected persons had registered between 2011 and 2023 but subsequently registered again instead of transferring their voter registration to their new locations.

He explained that the subsequent registrations were invalidated by the biometric screening system, while their original registrations remained in their previous locations. The INEC chairman also said he was yet to receive a subpoena directing him to appear as a defence witness in the criminal case against activist Omoyele Sowore and produce electoral documents relating to President Bola Tinubu's 1999 governorship and 2023 presidential elections.

He also said the commission would obtain and study the judgment of the Federal High Court nullifying the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress and invalidating Atiku Abubakar's presidential candidacy following a suit by former party deputy national chairman, Nafiu Bala Gombe, before deciding its next line of action. Amupitan announced that the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards for the first and second phases, including transferred cards, was ongoing at various local government areas across the country.

He said some PVCs from the third and final phase were being delivered and would be dispatched to states from next week, adding that distribution would return to Registration Areas nationwide from December 1, 2026. The chairman appealed to Nigerians who participated in the third phase of the registration exercise to exercise patience, explaining that the production of the cards was being handled outside the country.

He assured Nigerians that the commission remained committed to removing invalid entries without wrongfully excluding eligible voters from the electoral process.