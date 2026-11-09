INEC Identifies 54 Officials Over Voter Register Irregularities

INEC has identified 54 registration officials across 10 states for possible disciplinary action, including prosecution, over irregularities in the national voters register. The commission also removed 1,609,553 records, including 1,608,660 invalid registrations and 873 deceased persons.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has identified 54 registration officials across 10 states for possible disciplinary action, including prosecution, over irregularities uncovered in the national voters register ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC Officials Face Disciplinary Action

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, disclosed this on Monday, November 9, 2026, while addressing journalists on the outcome of the review of the Preliminary Register of Voters. The voter register was displayed nationwide between October 9 and 15, 2026, and subsequently published online. Amupitan said the commission identified the officials following investigations into suspicious registrations, manipulated photographs, multiple entries and other irregularities discovered during the voter registration exercise.

Also read INEC Removes 1,609,553 Invalid Voter Records, Identifies 54 Personnel for Discipline

He explained that some registration personnel deliberately circumvented established procedures and abused provisions designed to accommodate exceptional registration circumstances, including special arrangements for persons with disabilities. According to the INEC chairman, the commission's technical assessment revealed cases of suspected multiple registrations, substituted photographs and irregularities associated with registration transactions. He said the affected officials had been identified and would face further administrative investigations, with possible disciplinary measures and prosecution depending on the outcome of the investigations.

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Amupitan also disclosed that INEC had removed 1,609,553 records from the voters register following its nationwide cleaning exercise. The affected records comprised 1,608,660 confirmed invalid registrations and 873 records belonging to persons verified to be deceased. He explained that the commission received 11,088,238 registration records from the three phases of the 2025/2026 Continuous Voter Registration exercise, out of which its Automated Biometric Identification System initially flagged 1,545,052 records for further examination.

However, he clarified that being flagged by the automated system did not automatically mean that a registration was invalid, as every case was subjected to further examination and authorised adjudication. According to him, 1,277,052 registrations were confirmed invalid and excluded before the publication of the preliminary register. Following the public display of the register and subsequent complaints, another 268,000 cases underwent adjudication. Of this number, 217,722 were confirmed invalid and removed, while 50,278 were cleared and retained.

Millions of Invalid Voter Records Removed

The commission also identified an additional 113,886 invalid registrations during further screening, bringing the total number of invalid records identified during the review to 331,608. When combined with the 1,277,052 registrations earlier excluded, the total number of invalid registrations removed stood at 1,608,660. The chairman said the additional 873 records of verified deceased persons brought the total number of records removed from the register to 1,609,553.

Amupitan noted that the cleaning exercise was necessary following complaints and objections from Nigerians over unusual names, suspicious registration patterns, manipulated photographs and multiple registrations. He, however, warned that the exercise covering the 2025/2026 registration alone would not resolve all the integrity concerns surrounding the national voters register. According to him, several suspected duplicate registrations originated from historical registration exercises conducted between 2011 and 2023.

He explained that most of the duplicated names and photographs circulated on social media during the controversy were connected to the historical register rather than the latest registration exercise. The INEC chairman disclosed that the commission, at its meeting on Monday, November 9, decided to address the historical irregularities and directed that cases already flagged through public complaints, as well as obvious irregularities identified in the register, should be removed after proper verification.

He added that the current National Register of Voters was built through successive registration and continuous voter registration exercises since 2011, and that although the commission had undertaken biometric comparisons and other cleansing exercises over the years, significant historical integrity questions remained. He recalled that INEC had earlier announced plans for a nationwide voter revalidation exercise in February 2026 to improve the accuracy and reliability of the register, particularly records captured using older registration technologies.

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Voter Revalidation Exercise Postponed

The exercise was intended to allow voters to update their biometric information, resolve registration inconsistencies, and improve accreditation on election day. However, the exercise was postponed following concerns raised by stakeholders about its proximity to the 2027 general elections and the possibility of disenfranchising eligible voters. Amupitan stressed that the postponement did not mean the commission had suspended other measures for protecting the integrity of the voters register, including biometric screening, adjudication and statutory claims and objections.

Addressing complaints from some Nigerians who claimed that their names were missing from the preliminary register, the chairman said investigations showed that most of the affected persons had registered between 2011 and 2023 but subsequently registered again instead of transferring their voter registration to their new locations. He explained that the subsequent registrations were invalidated by the biometric screening system, while their original registrations remained in their former locations.

Permanent Voter Cards Distribution Ongoing

On the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), Amupitan said the exercise for the first and second phases of registration, including transferred cards, was ongoing at various local government areas across the country. He added that some PVCs from the third and final phase were being delivered and would be dispatched to states from the following week.

The chairman appealed to Nigerians who participated in the third phase of the registration exercise to be patient, explaining that the production of their cards was being handled outside the country. He assured Nigerians that INEC remained committed to protecting the integrity of the voters register and would continue to take necessary measures to ensure a credible electoral process.

The commission has also directed its ICT department to develop a specialised app for photo capture in future exercises to prevent manipulation.