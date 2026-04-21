INEC Forensic Probe Exposes Coordinated Impersonation Campaign Against Chairman Joash Amupitan

Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, has used forensic evidence to debunk claims that its Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, engaged in partisan social media activity, labeling the viral posts as a calculated disinformation campaign.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) officially announced on Monday that a rigorous forensic investigation has definitively debunked allegations claiming that its Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan , operates a partisan X account. The controversy, which gained significant traction on social media, stemmed from viral screenshots purportedly showing the INEC head engaging in political discourse favoring the ruling All Progressives Congress.

However, the commission’s exhaustive inquiry, which integrated independent cybersecurity reviews, OSINT tools, and identity forensics, revealed that the entire episode was a calculated case of digital impersonation. According to the official statement, the disputed account, tagged @joashamupitan, was created in September 2022 but maintained no verifiable link to the Chairman’s official communication channels, verified emails, or professional identity records. The findings provided by the electoral body exposed several technical irregularities that underscore the fraudulent nature of the campaign. Notably, the commission’s experts identified a timestamp anomaly where an alleged reply claiming victory is sure appeared thirteen minutes before the original post it was supposed to be responding to. Furthermore, archival records from the Wayback Machine confirmed that the account showed no digital footprint prior to April 2026, contradicting the timeline of its purported creation. The commission also highlighted a suspicious sequence of events on April 10, 2026, when the account was suddenly renamed to @sundayvibe00, set to private, and retroactively labeled as a parody. INEC officials characterized this shift as a frantic damage-control tactic employed by bad actors to erase their digital tracks after the misinformation had already permeated public discourse. Beyond the primary X account, the commission discovered a broader, more systematic effort to compromise the reputation of its leadership. Investigators identified at least seven other fraudulent Facebook and Instagram profiles utilizing the Chairman’s name and likeness. The commission conducted exhaustive checks regarding the claims that the account was linked to the Chairman’s personal phone number and email address; however, all recovery attempts on the X platform failed to establish any such connection. By verifying records through the University of Jos and legal directories, INEC demonstrated that the logical leaps made by social media users—who assumed that a phone number appearing in a Bank Verification Number record equates to social media account ownership—were flawed and lacked any forensic foundation. The commission has formally submitted its comprehensive report to law enforcement agencies, urging a robust investigation under the provisions of Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act. They have cautioned the public against the dangers of deepfakes and coordinated disinformation campaigns, reiterating that Professor Amupitan remains committed to the neutrality required of his constitutional office and does not maintain any presence on the X platform





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INEC Joash Amupitan Cybersecurity Disinformation Digital Forensics

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