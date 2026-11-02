INEC Flags 1.5 Million Fraudulent Voter Records in 2026 CVR Exercise

INEC ICT Director Lawrence Bayode reveals that the Automated Biometric Identification System flagged 1.5 million suspicious records during the 2026 Continuous Voter Registration, with officials abusing access to create fraudulent profiles.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has identified a massive scale of irregularities within its 2026 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, exposing significant vulnerabilities in the voter registration process. INEC ICT Director Lawrence Bayode disclosed that the commission's Automated Biometric Identification System ( ABIS) flagged approximately 1.5 million records as suspicious out of more than 11 million total registrations.

Massive Scale of Suspicious Registrations

During the 2026 CVR exercise, over 11 million individuals registered to vote across Nigeria. When these records were processed through the ABIS, the system automatically identified about 1.5 million entries that did not meet authenticity standards. Of these flagged records, 1,277,252 were confirmed as invalid and removed before the release of the preliminary register. This left approximately 268,000 records that still require further human verification to determine their validity.

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Abuse of Special Disability Registration

Mr Bayode revealed that some registration officials abused their official access to create fraudulent voter profiles using fake photographs and manipulated biometric details. A primary method involved exploiting a special registration option designed for persons with disabilities who lack all their fingers. Officials allegedly used this loophole to register fictitious people by claiming they had no fingers, allowing the system to accept records without standard fingerprint data.

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Role of AI in Detection Challenges

The commission noted that the growing use of artificial intelligence made detecting fraud significantly harder compared to previous exercises. Some suspicious records contained AI-generated photographs or images sourced from calendars. While Mr Bayode cautioned that not every AI-altered photo indicates fraud, he emphasized that the same photograph appearing on multiple profiles raised serious concerns about registration authenticity.

Accountability and Disciplinary Actions

INEC has withdrawn system access from implicated officials and is compiling evidence for disciplinary action. Mr Bayode stated that login credentials cannot be claimed as stolen because the system requires an OTP sent to email or phone, implying collusion if unauthorized access occurs. The commission plans to review findings thoroughly, potentially imposing stricter sanctions than those applied during the 2023 voter registration misconduct cases.