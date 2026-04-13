INEC Disputes Claims Linking Chairman to Partisan Social Media Post, Citing Lack of Verified Forensic Evidence

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is investigating allegations that its Chairman, Joash Amupitan, made a partisan post on X. The Director of ICT stated that no verified forensic evidence links him to the post, and the matter has been referred to security agencies. The INEC will also engage a third-party forensic expert to assess the situation.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) is actively addressing allegations of partisan activity leveled against its Chairman, Joash Amupitan , regarding a social media post made on the platform X. Despite claims suggesting the Chairman expressed support for a particular political party, specifically the All Progressive Congress (APC), during the 2023 general elections, the INEC 's Director of Information and Communication Technology, Lawrence Bayode, has stated there is currently no verified forensic evidence directly linking Amupitan to the controversial post.

During an interview on Channels Television, Bayode clarified the commission's stance on the matter, emphasizing the importance of relying on concrete evidence before reaching any conclusions. He highlighted the ongoing investigations and the measures being taken to thoroughly examine the claims and ensure transparency in the process. The INEC is committed to upholding its integrity and impartiality, which is essential to the conduct of free and fair elections.

The Director explained that the matter would not be dismissed lightly, and the commission is taking proactive steps to investigate the claims and maintain public trust. Bayode's statements followed the emergence of an alleged post on X, seemingly made from an account associated with the INEC Chairman, expressing support for the APC during the 2023 general elections. While the post quickly gained traction, raising concerns about the impartiality of the election body, Bayode firmly stated that the commission has not found any forensic evidence to support the claims.

He acknowledged that although forensic investigations had been conducted by others, none had produced verified results linking the Chairman to the post. The INEC is taking the allegations seriously and has referred the matter to relevant security agencies for further investigation. This referral underscores the commission's commitment to ensuring a comprehensive and unbiased review of the situation.

Beyond the involvement of security agencies, the INEC is also enlisting the help of a third-party forensic expert. This move demonstrates the INEC's commitment to due diligence and utilizing all available resources to ascertain the truth of the matter. The commission will use the findings of the external expert to guide its ultimate conclusion.

The ICT director also explained the technical aspects, including the potential for digital impersonation and manipulation, which can easily mislead the public. Bayode further remarked, emphasizing the potential for malicious actors to exploit available information for their benefit. The Director further shed light on the technical aspects of the situation, including the potential for digital impersonation and content manipulation.

He cautioned about the possibility of accounts being opened under false pretenses using someone else's email address and highlighted the risks associated with inadequate security measures. Bayode explained the importance of two-factor authentication, particularly in the current digital landscape where social media platforms are frequently targeted. He also discussed how digital impersonation and content manipulation can be used to mislead the public and create disinformation.

Bayode underscored the risks, adding that anyone who wants to create havoc can use all available information to mislead and cause chaos. The situation appears complex, likely involving more than it seems on the surface, possibly even digital impersonation.

Bayode concluded by emphasizing that the INEC is committed to basing its judgment on evidence and not allowing unsubstantiated claims, such as screenshots, to influence its conclusion. The commission intends to engage a third-party expert to provide an impartial assessment of the situation, ensuring the integrity and credibility of the investigation. The use of an external expert underscores the INEC’s commitment to an unbiased and thorough examination of the allegations and its dedication to protecting the integrity of the electoral process.





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INEC Joash Amupitan Partisan Social Media Forensic Investigation Elections

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