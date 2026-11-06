INEC Disowns Fake Poster Claiming Reaffirmed David Mark-Led ADC Leadership

INEC disowned a fake poster claiming it reaffirmed David Mark's ADC leadership. Its official website still lists the party's current national executive.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has disowned a poster circulating on social media that claims it reaffirmed the leadership of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC) under Senator David Mark. In a clarification, INEC said the poster and its accompanying text were false and had been published without the Commission's approval. The electoral body urged members of the public to disregard the publication entirely.

INEC stated that the poster falsely claimed the Commission had reaffirmed the leadership of the former Senate President, David Mark. The unauthorised publication also carried INEC's official logo and the image of National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna, the Commission said. Its clarification was headlined 'Fake Poster On ADC Leadership'.

Also read APC Mocks ADC Over Court Judgment That Sacked David Mark-Led NWC

How the Court Ruling Triggered the ADC Leadership Dispute

The Federal High Court in Abuja delivered the judgment that sits at the centre of the ADC leadership controversy on November 5. The court nullified the processes that produced the David Mark-led leadership of the party. The ruling forced questions about who legally leads the opposition party.

INEC's clarification came in the context of that judgment. The Commission's disowning of the purported reaffirmation shows that it has not endorsed any new leadership arrangement for the ADC. The poster appeared while the court decision was still shaping the internal debate within the party.

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INEC's public statement made clear that the Commission had not issued any confirmation of leadership changes. Readers were directed to information from INEC's official and verified communication channels only, rather than to social media posts.

Opposition Reactions and the Status of ADC Records

The development has generated reactions within the ADC, particularly over the political implications of the November 5 court decision. Party members have debated what the judgment means for the status of its leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections. The clash between the court ruling and the circulating poster has intensified attention on the party's internal affairs.

Despite the controversy, the David Mark-led National Executive of the ADC remained listed on INEC's official website as the party's national leadership at the time of filing this report. INEC's online records therefore had not reflected the court-driven uncertainty as an official change.

On the presidential race, the names of former Vice-President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, remained on the Commission's published list of the party's presidential candidates for the 2027 general elections. Their inclusion on that list was not affected by the poster controversy.

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What the Records Mean for ADC Supporters and Voters

For ADC members and voters, the practical effect is that INEC's published website remains the reference point for the party's recognised national leadership and presidential candidates. The Commission's records had yet to be updated to reflect any change arising from the court judgment or the fake poster.

The findings indicate that, despite the court judgment and INEC's rejection of the purported reaffirmation, the Commission's online listings have not changed. Any future update to the ADC leadership or candidate lists will depend on official INEC publication through its verified channels, which the Commission has urged the public to follow closely.