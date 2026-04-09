INEC Derecognizes ADC Factions Halting Congresses Amidst Leadership Crisis

The Independent National Electoral Commission's decision to derecognize multiple factions within the African Democratic Congress has triggered a wave of suspensions of party congresses across several states. This action exacerbates the existing leadership crisis and further complicates the party's internal processes. Court orders and INEC directives are cited as the reasons for the widespread suspensions, hindering the ADC's ability to hold its planned congresses and potentially impacting its participation in future electoral processes. The legal battles and internal conflicts threaten to destabilize the party and undermine its organizational capacity.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has derecognized factions within the African Democratic Congress ADC , plunging the party into further turmoil. Since the opposition coalition took over the ADC leadership in July 2025, the party has been struggling with internal conflicts. Three factions including those led by Nafiu Bala and David Mark have been disputing the leadership of the party. The crisis has resulted in extensive legal battles .

INEC, referencing a March 12 ruling by the Court of Appeal, decided on April 1 to no longer recognize the Bala and Mark factions. The commission stated it would not be participating in any meetings congresses or conventions organized by these groups until the federal high court makes a decision. This has led to the suspension of congresses across several state chapters exacerbating the leadership struggle. \Before INEC's decision the party had announced plans for its polling unit and ward congresses on April 7 with local government area LGA congresses scheduled for April 9. State congresses were set to take place on April 11 culminating in a national convention on April 14 where national officers were to be announced. However these plans have been significantly disrupted as multiple state chapters have chosen to suspend their congresses and all party activities. This decision is driven by the need to adhere to INEC's directives and in some cases court orders. Anambra ADC announced the immediate suspension of all planned congresses citing the ongoing internal conflict. In a statement from Awka the state chairman Patrick Obianyo and secretary Lawrence Okeke emphasized the importance of due process and respect for judicial authority calling for members to remain calm. The Sokoto state chapter also suspended its state-wide congresses complying with INEC's directives and court orders. According to a statement released by the secretary Yusuf Alkali Sokoto ADC informed both INEC and the police of their compliance indicating that only coalition-related activities would proceed. Furthermore the Bayelsa ADC suspended all ward local government and state congresses indefinitely adhering to INEC's mandate to maintain the status quo. The state chairman Johnny Derek confirmed that no congresses would continue until further notice. Similarly the Ondo ADC suspended all scheduled congresses citing adherence to INEC's directives. The chairman Wole Ademoyegun highlighted that any deviation from the commission’s guidance would violate electoral laws confirming that the suspension would remain in effect until further clarity is achieved. The Niger ADC also took action suspending congresses in all 25 local government areas emphasizing its commitment to the rule of law constitutional due process and judicial authority. In a statement the state chairman Musa Hassan warned INEC against recognizing any congress held by unauthorized committees reiterating the party’s dedication to legal and electoral compliance. \Further compounding the situation a high court in Katsina on Tuesday issued a directive suspending all ADC activities until a substantive hearing on April 15 2026. This court order prevents certain officials from presenting themselves as party stakeholders or holding congresses. Moreover it prohibits the national leadership and INEC from acknowledging any events organized by the defendants. This legal move underscores the deep divisions within the party and the complex legal challenges it is facing. The multiple suspensions and legal injunctions have effectively paralyzed the party's internal processes and cast a shadow over its future. The inability to conduct congresses and resolve leadership disputes jeopardizes the ADC's ability to participate effectively in future elections and presents significant challenges to its organizational stability. The situation highlights the critical importance of adhering to electoral laws judicial rulings and maintaining internal cohesion within political parties to ensure smooth democratic processes. The numerous state-level suspensions along with the Katsina court order show the widespread impact of the leadership dispute and underscore the urgency for a resolution to restore order and stability within the ADC. The continued legal battles and the involvement of INEC indicate the seriousness of the situation and the complex nature of the challenges facing the party





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ADC INEC Leadership Crisis Congresses Electoral Commission Court Orders Suspension Political Party Internal Disputes Legal Battles

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