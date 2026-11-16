INEC Delays Ladi Adebutu Restoration Despite Court Order

The Independent National Electoral Commission has failed to restore PDP governorship candidate Ladi Adebutu to its portal two days after a Federal High Court ordered his reinstatement for the Ogun State election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has not yet updated its official website to include the name of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, in Ogun State. This omission persists despite a directive from a Federal High Court in Abuja issued on Friday, November 13, ordering the commission to reinstate him to the list of candidates for the February 6, 2027, governorship election. The court had mandated that the Electoral Commission restore Adebutu's name within twenty-four hours of the judgment, a deadline that has now passed without compliance from the agency.

Legal Background and Court Ruling

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ruled in favor of the PDP and Ladi Adebutu in a lawsuit challenging INEC's decision to remove him from the candidate list. The judge declared the commission's action to exclude Adebutu unlawful, unconstitutional, and of no legal effect. The ruling stemmed from the commission's publication of a final list of candidates on October 10, 2026, which omitted the PDP nominee, sparking a legal battle over the validity of his nomination.

Also read PDP asks INEC to publish Adebutu's name as Ogun governorship candidate after court order

In his judgment, Justice Lifu held that INEC lacked the constitutional and statutory powers to unilaterally disqualify a candidate who had been validly nominated by a political party. The court emphasized that the authority to disqualify a candidate after nomination rested exclusively with a competent court, not with the electoral commission acting on its own accord. The judge further noted that the commission violated Adebutu's right to fair hearing by removing his name without providing him an opportunity to defend his candidacy.

Evidence and Commissions Testimony

During the proceedings, Ladi Adebutu presented evidence that he participated in the PDP governorship primary held on May 24, 2026, and emerged as the winner. He testified that the party had submitted his name to the commission without any objections to his nomination. In contrast, the commission argued that Adebutu's name was absent from the membership register submitted by the PDP, which they claimed was a prerequisite for inclusion.

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Mustapha Mohammed, an INEC official who testified in the case, maintained that Adebutu was not listed in the party's membership records. However, during cross-examination, the witness admitted that he was not the specific official who received the flash drive containing the party's membership register. This admission became a pivotal point in the court's assessment of the evidence presented by the commission, weakening INEC's defense of its exclusionary action.

Party Confidence and Official Responses

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed strong confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission will comply with the court's judgment. Jungudo Haruna Muhammed, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, stated in an interview on Sunday that the party believes in the commission's commitment to the rule of law. He assured supporters that the judgment would be obeyed and that Ladi Adebutu's name would be effected on the portal as ordered.

Wilfred Ifogah, the Deputy Director of Voter Education and Publicity at INEC, provided a different explanation for the delay. He told LEADERSHIP that the commission had not yet received the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment. Ifogah stated that the agency could not act without obtaining this formal document and would take necessary action in accordance with the court's directives once the paper trail was officially secured.

Impact on the 2027 Ogun Election

The delay in restoring Ladi Adebutu's name has generated apprehension among his supporters, who are awaiting the Electoral Commission's compliance. The court had explicitly held that INEC could not validly announce the result of the 2027 Ogun State governorship election without the participation of the plaintiffs. This legal stance underscores the critical nature of the commission's adherence to the court's order for a legitimate electoral process.

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As the deadline for the restoration passes, the tension between the judicial directive and administrative compliance highlights the procedural challenges facing the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State. Stakeholders remain vigilant, watching to see if the commission will prioritize the rule of law and the integrity of the nomination process or continue to cite administrative delays as a reason for non-compliance.