INEC dismissed a viral video claiming officials can remotely log out BVAS devices before voting ends and that offline results can be lost, saying only presiding officers control the devices and offline uploads are stored securely.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has dismissed a viral social media video alleging that its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System devices could be shut down or logged out remotely before the end of polling.

In a post on its official X handle on Monday, INEC described the claim as false, fabricated and misleading. The commission insisted that only the presiding officer operating a BVAS device has the authority to log in or log out during voter accreditation and the subsequent result upload process. The clarification comes amid concerns over the transparency and reliability of election technology ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Also read Commentator Defends INEC Performance Ahead of 2027 Elections

Allegation Of Remote Logout Capability

The video, shared on Instagram, featured a man claiming to have worked as a presiding officer. He alleged that officials could log voters out of BVAS before the close of polls and that results uploaded offline could be lost. He warned prospective poll workers ahead of the 2027 elections against uploading results offline, advising them to take screenshots and wait for network connectivity before uploading.

INEC explained that each polling unit was assigned unique login credentials, which were issued to the presiding officer on the eve of an election. It said the credentials enabled the presiding officer to log into BVAS for voter accreditation on election day and subsequently upload the polling unit result sheet after the close of polls. The commission stated that the claim that the BVAS can be remotely logged out before the conclusion of accreditation and voting is false.

Advertisement

Offline Upload Feature Explained

On the allegation that results uploaded offline could disappear, INEC said the offline upload feature was introduced following challenges experienced during the 2023 general election. According to the commission, some presiding officers were held hostage at polling units because they could not upload results due to poor or non-existent network connectivity.

The IReV application was subsequently upgraded to allow presiding officers in areas with poor or no network coverage to upload polling unit result sheets offline in the presence of stakeholders. INEC stated that the uploaded result sheet remains securely stored on the BVAS pending successful transmission.

Automatic Transmission Process Details

It explained that as presiding officers moved from their polling units to ward collation centres and their devices reconnected to the internet, the results were automatically transmitted to the IReV portal without further manual intervention. The commission maintained that the procedures were designed to safeguard the integrity, transparency and credibility of the electoral process. INEC urged Nigerians to disregard the viral video and refrain from creating or sharing unverified information.

It advised members of the public to rely on its official communication channels for accurate information. The commission reaffirmed that the BVAS and IReV systems operate in line with established procedures intended to protect the credibility of elections.