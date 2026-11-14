INEC Denies Chairman Amupitan Resignation Report After London Protest

INEC dismisses a viral resignation claim about Chairman Joash Amupitan as false and fabricated, while a UK-based lawyer and the Arewa Think Tank challenge accounts of the London protest outside Chatham House.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has dismissed a viral report claiming its Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, is set to resign. INEC described the claim as false, fabricated and misleading.

The Commission said its attention was drawn to a misleading image circulating on social media alleging the INEC Chairman was preparing to quit. It urged the public to disregard the report and stop the spread of fake news. In a notice on its X handle, INEC said Nigerians should avoid sharing information whose authenticity had not been established. It advised the public to rely solely on its official communication channels for accurate information on its activities and leadership.

Also read INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan Confronted by Protesters in London

Inec Denies Chairman Resignation Rumors

It said: The claim is FALSE, FABRICATED AND MISLEADING. Members of the public are urged to disregard the fabricated report, refrain from sharing unverified information and rely solely on INEC official communication channels for authentic information. The clarification came after Thursday protest in London, where demonstrators surrounded Amupitan vehicle outside Chatham House. They demanded his resignation over alleged irregularities in the preliminary voters register ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Advertisement

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian lawyer, Otunba Dayo Babalola, said the protesters do not represent Nigerians in the diaspora. He said he was physically present at the event and described the demonstrators as a small group of between 10 and 15 individuals. In a statement in Abuja, Babalola said reports and videos circulating on social media created a misleading impression of what transpired, especially suggestions that the protesters represented Nigerians abroad.

He alleged they were paid by a chieftain of one of the major political parties taking part in the 2027 general election. He said: Diaspora Nigerians? Nothing could be further from the truth. He explained that the demonstration took place after the official Chatham House engagement and should not be confused with the proceedings at the event.

Babalola Clarifies Chatham House Protest Details

Amupitan attended a discussion titled Nigeria 2027 Elections: Democratic Trajectory and Regional Stability Beyond the Ballot. He addressed the electoral process, democratic development and INEC preparations for the next general elections. Babalola said the INEC chairman made contributions and responded to questions without interruption from the demonstrators. He dismissed accounts suggesting the event was poorly attended, saying close to 200 people were physically present while about 374 participants registered and joined online.

The lawyer said the protesters remained outside the premises and did not take part in the engagement. He said the situation later attracted the attention of Chatham House security and the police were called following the confrontation, after which the demonstrators dispersed. Babalola acknowledged that Nigerians, including those abroad, have the right to express political opinions, organise peaceful protests and demand accountability from public office holders.

He cautioned against attributing the position of a small group to the entire Nigerian diaspora community. He said: People are entitled to their political opinions. They are equally entitled to peaceful protest and to demand accountability from public office holders. He added that political disagreements should not become an excuse for misinformation, sensationalism or distortion of events.

Advertisement

Yakubu Warns Against Political Blackmail For 2027

He said his intervention was intended to provide context and correct what he considered misleading accounts of the demonstration, rather than defend any political party. The incident comes amid growing public attention to the credibility of the voters register ahead of the 2027 general elections. The Convener of Arewa Think Tank, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, accused some politicians of attempting to undermine Nigeria democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections through sponsored protests, intimidation and political blackmail.

Yakubu condemned the reported harassment of the INEC Chairman during the protest outside Chatham House. He described the incident as an attempt by disgruntled political interests to destabilise the electoral process. In a statement, he warned that those seeking to frustrate the 2027 elections would fail. He insisted Nigerians would not allow the country democratic institutions to be undermined for selfish political interests.

He described the London demonstration as an unnecessary distraction capable of eroding public confidence in the electoral process and diverting attention from INEC constitutional responsibilities. He alleged some politicians, having failed to strengthen their political structures and win the confidence of Nigerians, were resorting to tactics aimed at creating instability.

Tinubu Assures Peaceful Elections Amid Inec Prep

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians of peaceful 2027 elections and warned against political violence. The reassurance came as INEC intensifies preparations for the general elections. The Commission urged Nigerians to join efforts to curb the spread of misinformation by verifying reports before sharing them across social media platforms. It maintained that its official channels remain the only reliable source of information on its leadership and activities.