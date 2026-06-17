INEC Confirms Professor Sadiq Abubakar Gombe as SDP National Chairman After Supreme Court Verdict

The Independent National Electoral Commission has updated its register to recognise Professor Sadiq Abubakar Gombe as the Social Democratic Party's national chairman, following a Supreme Court ruling that ousted former chair Shehu Musa Gabam. The party hails the decision as a win for internal democracy and prepares for the 2027 elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has formally recognised Professor Sadiq Abubakar Gombe as the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party , ending a protracted internal dispute that had divided the party for months.

The recognition follows the Supreme Court's definitive ruling, which dismissed the claim of former chairman Shehu Musa Gabam and restored the legal order within the SDP. After a series of appeals and interim judgments that saw Gabam temporarily reinstated on the electoral register, the apex court's decision prompted INEC to amend its records on Wednesday, erasing Gabam's name and updating the register with Professor Gombe's details.

In addition to the change in leadership, INEC also expunged the names of several other officials who had been expelled from the party, a move described by SDP members as a clear implementation of the Supreme Court verdict. The party's National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, welcomed the development in a statement that framed the resolution as a triumph for justice, constitutional order and internal party democracy.

According to the statement, the removal of the contested leadership has restored peace within the SDP and positioned it strongly for the upcoming 2027 general elections, where the party intends to field Prince Adewole Adebayo as its presidential candidate. The SDP argued that the Supreme Court's judgment re‑affirmed a fundamental principle of Nigeria's democratic system: political parties enjoy constitutional authority over their internal affairs, including the appointment and removal of leaders, and that external bodies such as INEC or the judiciary should not intrude beyond the limits set by law.

The party called on INEC to maintain its independence, urging the commission to treat all parties impartially and to demonstrate that the 'Independent' in its name is more than a slogan. Looking ahead, the newly affirmed leadership under Professor Gombe has pledged to consolidate the gains from this legal victory and to expand the party's influence across the nation.

The SDP emphasised that stability and unity are now the foundation for its strategic planning, mobilisation of supporters and policy development as it prepares for the 2027 electoral cycle. The party also highlighted its commitment to internal democracy, insisting that future disputes will be handled within the party's own mechanisms in accordance with the rule of law.

By adhering to the Supreme Court's direction, the SDP aims to present itself as a credible alternative in Nigeria's political landscape, confident that a transparent and autonomous electoral commission will continue to play a fair role in safeguarding the integrity of upcoming elections





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