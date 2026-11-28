The Independent National Electoral Commission is testing new voting technology and security protocols across Nigeria in preparation for the 2027 general election. This nationwide exercise verifies system integrity in all 36 states.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has initiated a comprehensive nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. This critical operational drill is scheduled to commence on Thursday, approximately seven weeks prior to the 2027 general election. The primary objective of this large-scale simulation is to validate the functionality of new electoral infrastructure under realistic conditions.

Nationwide Testing of Electoral Infrastructure

While the exercise is rolling out across the entire country, specific polling units have already reported active participation in the accreditation process. At Polling Unit 014 in the Garden of Peace area within the Jos North Local Government Area, ad hoc staff members are currently stationed and awaiting voters. Simultaneously, the Tafawa Balewa Polling Unit, also located in Jos North, is participating in the same coordinated effort to test logistical workflows.

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In contrast to the preparatory phase observed in Jos North, distinct operational activities are taking place at polling units 005 and 030 in the Obasanjo School facility. These units, situated in the Jos South Local Government Area, are currently undergoing active mock accreditation exercises. This divergence in operational status highlights the staggered or location-specific implementation strategies being employed by the commission to manage resource allocation and security.

Stress-Testing New Voting Technology Systems

Professor Joash Amupitan, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, provided detailed insights into the technical rationale behind this exercise during a media briefing. The briefing took place at the INEC and Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Strategic Election Security Conference held in Abuja. Professor Amupitan emphasized that the primary goal is to subject the commission's upgraded equipment to live operational conditions before the actual polls.

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A central focus of this simulation is the rigorous testing of the new Biometric Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) devices. These devices are critical for voter identification and must function flawlessly to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. By running these systems in a live environment, the commission aims to identify any technical glitches or connectivity issues that might arise during actual voting days, thereby allowing for timely remediation.

Furthermore, the exercise serves to verify the stricter validation safeguards embedded within the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV). This digital platform is designed to automatically block results containing arithmetic inconsistencies or instances of over-voting. The mock exercise provides a controlled environment to ensure that these automated safeguards are functioning correctly and that the data transmission protocols are secure and reliable.

Integration with Security Architecture and Next Steps

Beyond technical verification, Professor Amupitan noted that this dry run is essential for testing the commission's security architecture. The integration of electoral technology with physical security measures is a complex process that requires coordination between electoral officials and security agencies. The simulation allows stakeholders to evaluate how effectively these different components work together under pressure.

The strategic election security conference in Abuja served as the backdrop for these announcements, underscoring the high priority placed on safeguarding the electoral process. By conducting this nationwide test, INEC aims to build confidence among political stakeholders and the general public regarding the transparency and reliability of the upcoming 2027 general election.

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As the commission moves forward, the data collected from this mock exercise will likely inform further adjustments to deployment strategies and training protocols for ad hoc staff. The success of this initiative in states like Plateau, evidenced by the activities in Jos North and Jos South, will set a precedent for the rest of the nation. All eyes are now on the commission to see how these findings will be applied to enhance the final electoral experience for Nigerian voters.