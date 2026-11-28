The Independent National Electoral Commission conducted a nationwide mock exercise across all 36 states and the FCT on November 28 to verify the BVAS accreditation speed and electronic result transmission ahead of the presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) executed a comprehensive nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise on Saturday, spanning all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This critical simulation was designed to validate the commission's technical infrastructure and ensure the integrity of the upcoming electoral process.

Simulating the Presidential Election Process

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan previously announced that the commission would conduct this specific exercise on November 28 to simulate the presidential election environment. The primary objective was to verify that the commission had successfully refined both the accreditation mechanisms and the electronic result transmission systems. By replicating the exact conditions of a major election, the commission aims to identify and resolve any potential logistical or technical bottlenecks before the actual voting day occurs.

Also read INEC Conducts Nationwide Mock Accreditation Ahead of 2027 Elections

Testing BVAS Efficiency and Speed

At polling units in Lagos, including locations along Bannex plaza road junction in Wuse 2 and the OAU Quarters area, INEC officials reported a notably low turnout despite the presence of security personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and police. At the Bannex plaza unit, only seven out of 780 registered voters participated, while the nearby OAU Quarters unit recorded just five participants. Despite the sparse attendance, INEC officials confirmed there were no complaints regarding technical challenges with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), indicating that the hardware functioned without error.

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Official Perspectives on Turnout and Objectives

In Ondo State, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mutiu Agboke explained that while the turnout was lower than expected, the exercise successfully tested two critical components: the efficiency of the BVAS and the speed of uploading Form EC8A to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV). Agboke noted that voters were accredited in less than one second, a significant improvement that suggests high capacity for processing voters on election day. He also addressed concerns about network connectivity, clarifying that BVAS operates offline during accreditation and only requires internet access for the subsequent result upload, which can be done from a nearby location with signal coverage.

Public Awareness and Future Implications

Residents in parts of Lagos, including Ikeja, Agege, Osodi, and Isolo, cited a lack of awareness as a primary reason for the low participation in the mock exercise. The ballot papers used for the simulation did not feature existing political parties but instead listed 14 options represented by items such as aqua, gold, and snow to test the system's flexibility. The exercise concluded that the BVAS functionality and operational speed were encouraging, providing confidence to the commission that the technical aspects of the electoral process are robust and ready for the general electorate.