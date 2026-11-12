INEC Commits to Supreme Court Ruling on Atiku's 2027 Candidacy

Joash Amupitan confirms INEC will obey court orders regarding Atiku Abubakar. The INEC chairman highlights logistical challenges and legal delays ahead of the 2027 elections while Atiku appeals.

Joash Amupitan, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, stated that his office is legally bound to comply with any final court ruling regarding the eligibility of Atiku Abubakar to contest the 2027 presidential election. This declaration follows a recent Federal High Court decision that challenged the African Democratic Congress leadership structure.

INEC Follows Constitutional Mandate on Court Orders

Amupitan emphasized that Section 285 of the Constitution of Nigeria obligates the commission to obey every court order, particularly those issued by the Supreme Court. He noted that while the commission will implement legal judgments regardless of their political implications, executing such orders often places electoral officials in a difficult position. He clarified that his obligation is strictly procedural, requiring INEC to act based on the final judicial determination of the matter.

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Judicial Ruling Challenges ADC Leadership Structure

The current legal uncertainty stems from a ruling delivered last Thursday by Peter Lifu, a judge at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Judge Lifu nullified the decisions made by the David Mark-led African Democratic Congress caretaker committee, specifically invalidating the process that selected Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate. Nafiu Bala, a former ADC deputy national chairman for the northeast region, filed the initial suit challenging this leadership arrangement and subsequently submitted a notice of appeal along with an application for a stay of execution.

Atiku Denies Ruling Impact on Political Ambitions

Atiku Abubakar maintains that he remains in the 2027 presidential race despite the negative judgement against him. The former vice-president argued that the final decision on his candidacy should rest with the voters rather than the judiciary. He accused the ruling party of using political pressure, manufactured narratives, and court manoeuvres to weaken opposition parties and push Nigeria toward a one-party state. Atiku contends that the recent judgement does not reflect the genuine wishes of the Nigerian electorate.

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Logistical Challenges and Pre-Election Disputes

Amupitan highlighted significant operational hurdles facing the commission, citing more than 300 ongoing court cases as the country approaches the 2027 election. He noted that there are only 66 days remaining before key logistical preparations must be finalized, which is insufficient time to address complex legal disputes. The commission has already begun serious procurement of sensitive electoral materials, a process that requires stability and ample time for planning.

Advocacy for Early Resolution of Electoral Cases

The INEC chairman urged that pre-election disputes be resolved at least six months to a year before an election to allow the commission to focus on preparations. He advocated for this timeline in several forums to ensure that logistical planning is not disrupted by late-stage litigation. Amupitan warned that late legal interventions create serious issues for election management, as the commission needs a clear political landscape to execute its mandate effectively.

Implications for Future Electoral Processes

The situation underscores the tension between judicial interventions and electoral timelines in Nigeria. Amupitan indicated that the commission is awaiting further judicial clarity, particularly from higher courts, before making any definitive administrative decisions regarding Atiku Abubakar's status. The outcome of the appeal and the potential stay of execution will likely dictate the next steps for the African Democratic Congress. Meanwhile, INEC continues to navigate a complex legal environment with significant resource constraints.